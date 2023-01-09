ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

GOP representative blasts 'backroom' deals to get Kevin McCarthy the speakership: 'Matt Gaetz is a fraud'

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ePB9_0k7yauHR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDTET_0k7yauHR00
Reps. Matt Gaetz and Nancy Mace.

Left: Drew Angerer/Getty Images. Right: Allison Joyce/Getty Images.

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy became the House speaker early Saturday after conceding to far-right lawmakers.
  • On CBS's "Face the Nation," Rep. Nancy Mace condemned Rep. Matt Gaetz for capitalizing on the vote.
  • She also slammed "backroom" deals McCarthy made to get the position.

Rep. Nancy Mace took aim at Rep. Matt Gaetz following a tumultuous week in the House that highlights new divisions within the GOP .

"Matt Gaetz is a fraud. Every time he voted against Kevin McCarthy last week he sent out a fundraising email ," Mace, a Republican representing South Carolina , told the host Margaret Brennan on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "What you saw last week was a constitutional process diminished by those kinds of political actions."

In one message to supporters, Gaetz accused McCarthy, now the House speaker, of "standing in the way of a true MAGA majority" before asking for donations, Fox News reported .

Another email to supporters read: "McCarthy and his allies have pulled every trick in the book to silence me and give the Swamp's biggest alligator his coronation as Speaker of the House."

Gaetz, who was on the receiving end of Rep. Mike Rogers' emotionally charged lunge during the 14th voting session for House speaker on Friday, was among 20 far-right representatives who withheld their votes from McCarthy during what seemed like an endless negotiation process.

Early Saturday, in the 15th round, Gaetz was one of six lawmakers to vote "present," which essentially allowed for McCarthy's win without 218 votes in favor of him as speaker.

"I ran out of things I could even imagine to ask for," Gaetz told CNN after the 15th vote.

McCarthy won the speakership , but it's still unclear how much power he conceded to his ultraconservative Republican counterparts.

"We don't know what they got or didn't get," Mace told Brennan, condemning the "backroom deals."

"We haven't seen it," Mace said. "We don't have any idea what promises were made or what gentleman's handshakes were made."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYwU8_0k7yauHR00
Mace with her dog.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

She added: "And it does give me quite a bit of heartburn because that's not what we ran on. It is quite ironic."

Mace has represented South Carolina's 1st District since 2021. Though Mace used to work for his campaign , she's criticized former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection. Still, she voted against impeaching Trump in 2021, arguing that the process was "rushed."

All eyes were on Mace during the third and fourth days of the speaker vote when she brought her dog, Libby , to the chamber, saying, "There are no rules right now," The Independent reported .

House lawmakers are set to vote on Monday on a rules package that would set the stage for how the House will operate . Mace told Brennan she was unsure whether she'd support the package.

"I like the rules package. It is the most open, fair, and fiscally conservative package we've had in 30 years. I support it," Mace said. "But what I don't support is a small number of people trying to get a deal done or deals done for themselves in private, in secret, to get a vote or a vote present. I don't support that."

Representatives for Mace, Gaetz, and McCarthy did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 12

Mark Rasmussen
6d ago

There is no MAGAT majority. McCarthy should have gotten 2 tries then he's out. Lots of other much more talented people than McCarthy. Like my beagle!!!!!

Reply(2)
3
Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Kevin McCarthy Will Be ‘The Most Castrated Eunuch’ Speaker of the House Ever If He Pulls Off Win (Video)

”If he in fact becomes speaker, it’s going to be the worst day of his life. Even worse than having lost these 11 votes,“ Navarro said. After 11 votes this week, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the number needed to become the next House speaker, but he’s continuing his efforts to do so. Even if he succeeds, “The View” host Ana Navarro thinks he will be “castrated” in the position.
The Independent

Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts

Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
The Independent

Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz mocked after appearing to get lost in the Capitol

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert found themselves back in the crosshairs of Twitter trolls this week after video of them taking a wrong turn in the US Capitol spread online.The pair, who are often spotted walking together in the Capitol, made headlines just last month after they were seen ignoring a Capitol Police officer’s stated commands ordering them to pass through a nearby metal detector before entering the House floor for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech.The two were talking to a scrum of reporters about Tuesday’s election for House speaker — the two are both members of a rebel...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Breen | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
Business Insider

Business Insider

821K+
Followers
48K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy