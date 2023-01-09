ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
ambcrypto.com

TRON tests $0.05 as support and sees a positive reaction- what next?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lukewarm Open Interest posed some questions to TRX buyers. The altcoin market posted gains over the weekend. The market cap of altcoins (crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and...
ambcrypto.com

Investors eyeing ETH should look beyond its dev activity to get a complete picture

Ethereum development activity declines compared to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot and Cardano. The number of Ethereum holders continues to grow. Furthermore, network growth and daily active addresses decrease. According to recent data, Ethereum‘s development activity decreased in comparison to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot [DOT] and Cardano [ADA]. This...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
dailyhodl.com

Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC

A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
ambcrypto.com

ATOM traders have every reason to stay cautious despite these promising updates

At the time of writing, ATOM’s RSI was in an overbought position. Additionally, its MFI and funding rates looked bearish too. Cosmos Daily, a popular Twitter handle that posts updates related to the Cosmos ecosystem, revealed an update about the ecosystem. The Cosmos [ATOM] was the most traded Cosmos IBC token in the last seven days. Apart from ATOM, LUNC and FET made it to the top three.
ambcrypto.com

Polygon: Are these holders the reason behind MATIC’s latest price surge?

However, the NFT volume took a hit since the beginning of 2023. Polygon [MATIC] continued to stand in the limelight as its popularity among the big players soared. According to WhaleStats, it became one of the most used smart contracts among the top Ethereum [ETH] whales in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com

Cardano: Can ADA break past this level to give the bulls a much-needed leverage?

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ADA, at the time of writing, was bullish despite being in the overbought zone. It could break above $0.3292 and retest $0.3457 resistance. Cardano [ADA] overcame the resistance...
ambcrypto.com

Tether [USDT] Canada plans go for a toss as exchange announces major news

Tether will be delisted from Crypto.com in Canada in adherence to the regulatory body’s directives in the country. Crypto.com will convert all USDT to USDC at the expiration of the announcement. There has never been a time when Tether [USDT] wasn’t being discussed, either positively or negatively. Being the...
ambcrypto.com

Polkadot’s dev activity achieves new highs but DOT’s revenue tells a different tale

Polkadot’s development activity showed a promising future but that couldn’t be considered enough for DOT’s growth. Sentiment for DOT witnessed a decline along with social engagements and mentions. Polkadot [DOT] has been outperforming other cryptocurrencies in terms of development activity, according to recent data. However, despite this,...
ambcrypto.com

Coinbase: Assessing the state of the exchange’s forgotten NFT marketplace

The sales volume of the Coinbase NFT marketplace has been underwhelming since it was launched. So far this year, there has been an increase in NFT trading activity. Since its debut in May 2022, Coinbase‘s NFT marketplace has struggled. This was partly due to a lingering decline in interest in profile picture NFTs from the start of the 2022 bear market and difficulty in gaining traction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy