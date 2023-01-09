Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
ambcrypto.com
TRON tests $0.05 as support and sees a positive reaction- what next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lukewarm Open Interest posed some questions to TRX buyers. The altcoin market posted gains over the weekend. The market cap of altcoins (crypto assets excluding Bitcoin and...
ambcrypto.com
Investors eyeing ETH should look beyond its dev activity to get a complete picture
Ethereum development activity declines compared to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot and Cardano. The number of Ethereum holders continues to grow. Furthermore, network growth and daily active addresses decrease. According to recent data, Ethereum‘s development activity decreased in comparison to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot [DOT] and Cardano [ADA]. This...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC
A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
ambcrypto.com
ATOM traders have every reason to stay cautious despite these promising updates
At the time of writing, ATOM’s RSI was in an overbought position. Additionally, its MFI and funding rates looked bearish too. Cosmos Daily, a popular Twitter handle that posts updates related to the Cosmos ecosystem, revealed an update about the ecosystem. The Cosmos [ATOM] was the most traded Cosmos IBC token in the last seven days. Apart from ATOM, LUNC and FET made it to the top three.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon: Are these holders the reason behind MATIC’s latest price surge?
However, the NFT volume took a hit since the beginning of 2023. Polygon [MATIC] continued to stand in the limelight as its popularity among the big players soared. According to WhaleStats, it became one of the most used smart contracts among the top Ethereum [ETH] whales in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Can ADA break past this level to give the bulls a much-needed leverage?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ADA, at the time of writing, was bullish despite being in the overbought zone. It could break above $0.3292 and retest $0.3457 resistance. Cardano [ADA] overcame the resistance...
crowdfundinsider.com
Eric Chen: Co-Founder at Injective Labs Says FTX Contagion had Large Impact on How Investors are Approaching DeFi Projects
Eric Chen, CEO and co-founder of Injective Labs, and core contributor to Injective, has shared insights with CI about how the FTX contagion is upending investments in DeFi projects and what to expect for the future of digital assets. Injective recently announced a $40M funding round with Jump Crypto in...
ambcrypto.com
Tether [USDT] Canada plans go for a toss as exchange announces major news
Tether will be delisted from Crypto.com in Canada in adherence to the regulatory body’s directives in the country. Crypto.com will convert all USDT to USDC at the expiration of the announcement. There has never been a time when Tether [USDT] wasn’t being discussed, either positively or negatively. Being the...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot’s dev activity achieves new highs but DOT’s revenue tells a different tale
Polkadot’s development activity showed a promising future but that couldn’t be considered enough for DOT’s growth. Sentiment for DOT witnessed a decline along with social engagements and mentions. Polkadot [DOT] has been outperforming other cryptocurrencies in terms of development activity, according to recent data. However, despite this,...
dailyhodl.com
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says 2023 Will Be Year ‘To Survive’ for Crypto Industry – Here’s Why
Billionaire Mike Novogratz says that challenges lay ahead in the digital asset space after a big “washout” in 2022, but that crypto is not going away. In a new interview with CNBC, the CEO of Galaxy Digital says 2023 is now the year to focus on survival after so much market turmoil.
ambcrypto.com
Coinbase: Assessing the state of the exchange’s forgotten NFT marketplace
The sales volume of the Coinbase NFT marketplace has been underwhelming since it was launched. So far this year, there has been an increase in NFT trading activity. Since its debut in May 2022, Coinbase‘s NFT marketplace has struggled. This was partly due to a lingering decline in interest in profile picture NFTs from the start of the 2022 bear market and difficulty in gaining traction.
