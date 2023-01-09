NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flight delays and cancellations are rippling across the U.S. after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System. Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on flights. While the White House initially said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, President Joe Biden said “we don’t know” and told reporters that he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption. Nearly 5,000 flights were delayed and almost 900 were cancelled by around 10 a.m.

