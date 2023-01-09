ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Music: ‘Working on So Many New Songs’

By Ashley Iasimone
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Olivia Rodrigo teased new music on the two-year anniversary of “Drivers License.”

“working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u! thank u for everything,” she wrote to her fans in an Instagram Story on Sunday night (Jan. 8), ending her message with a heart emoji. Her breakthrough single, “Drivers License,” was released on Jan. 8, 2021.

The temporary post featured a video clip of herself with Dan Nigro, who produced her debut album, Sour . The pair rocked out to a mystery piano track, giving fans a small taste of what’s to come.

Related

Bert From 'Sesame Street' Is a Huge Olivia Rodrigo Fan

01/08/2023

In November, fans got an early hint that new Rodrigo music was on the horizon when the singer sent a special video message out via Spotify Wrapped . “Hey, it’s Olivia! I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” she said. “I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful and I’m so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring. So I’m sending so much love your way and thank you again! Bye!”

Rodrigo’s Sour album shot to No. 1 upon its release, spending five weeks total atop the chart in 2021, and featured Hot 100 No. 1s in “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U.”

See the new clip on Rodrigo’s Instagram Stories .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album With a Summer-Themed Trailer

Miley Cyrus fans have something special to look forward to this year: a new album! During "Miley's New Year's Eve Party," which aired on NBC and Peacock on Dec. 31, Cyrus announced a new single titled "Flowers" set to release on Jan. 13. The "Wrecking Ball" singer also shared teasers of the upcoming track on Instagram captioned, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13." But that's not the only thing she revealed.
iheart.com

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Tease New Music: 'I'm Excited To Show You'

It's official. New Olivia Rodrigo music is on the way! The Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram Story to get fans excited about her upcoming work by sharing a video of her and a collaborator working on music together. While the clip only lasts seconds, based on Olivia's head-banging to a repetitive piano chord, we should be getting more emotional ballad bangers like her 2021 breakout hit, "drivers license."
Page Six

Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child

Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Entertainment Weekly

Todrick Hall addresses 'a few' of his scandals in the new Real Friends of WeHo preview

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Todrick Hall addresses his past controversies in a new preview for his forthcoming MTV reality series Real Friends of WeHo. "I think the word you're looking for is 'scandals.' Yeah, I've been involved in a few of those," Hall says in a confessional in the show's first trailer (below), before promising to "let people know my truth" on the project, which follows Hall, Canada's Drag Race judge Brad Goreski, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan, and Joey Zauzig as they live and work in West Hollywood.
Hypebae

SZA Teases Dropping a Deluxe Version of 'SOS' Soon

It hasn’t been long since SZA released her sophomore album, SOS, and already, she’s teasing dropping a deluxe version. The “Kill Bill” singer revealed her plans for the deluxe album during a recent interview with Most Requested Live. She mentioned she recorded a lot of songs,...
HollywoodLife

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, Gushes Over ‘Partner For Life’ Jake Bongiovi, 20, In 2022 Recap: Photos

Millie Bobby Brown, 18, posted a recap of her 2022 on Instagram, and her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, 20, was a big part of it. The first image in the carousel of photos was shots of Millie and Jake in a photobooth, including one sweet image of her kissing him on the cheek. Another photo showed the two sitting next to each other in a car, with Millie leaning over to the passenger side to get closer to her man. There were also solo shots of Millie, pictures of her dog, and even a selfie with another friend.
Billboard

Jenna Ortega Brainstorms Possible Lady Gaga Character on ‘Wednesday’: ‘They Would Understand Each Other’

Teen psychics, werewolves, vampires and gorgons make up the student body at Nevermore Academy in Netflix’s Wednesday — so who better to make a cameo than the queen of little monsters herself? While hitting the Golden Globes red carpet Tuesday night (Jan. 10), leading lady Jenna Ortega discussed what a character played by Lady Gaga on the mysterious and spooky hit series would entail. “I’m sure Netflix would love that,” Ortega said at the awards show, where she was nominated for best actress – television series musical or comedy, which ultimately went to Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson. “If Lady Gaga were...
E! News

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up 2 Months After Confirming Romance

It's over for JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus. The "D.R.E.A.M." singer and the content creator have broken up. On Dec. 17, Avery shared a TikTok video showing footage of themselves on a Royal Caribbean cruise. In one clip, JoJo holds up an arcade game prize, telling her, "This is my 'Sorry for Breaking Up With You' present."
American Songwriter

Adele Cheers As Fans Get Engaged at Her Las Vegas Show

Adele’s New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas was made even more special when a set of fans got engaged. While ringing in 2023 with her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, photographer and hair and makeup artist Jorge Antonio Campos posted a video on TikTok showing his brother’s engagement at the show. One man can be seen getting down on one knee, as he puts a ring on the finger of another man who begins to cry and excitedly says, “yes.” Meanwhile, the superstar singer watches the sweet moment from the stage, shouting “Happy New Year.” She then points at the couple with a smile on her face, alerting the crowd about the engagement as she cheers “woohoo!”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Advocate

Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert

German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Miley Cyrus to Release New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in March, Drops Teaser Trailer

Miley Cyrus has revealed her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” will be arriving on March 10 via her new label, Columbia Records. The record, which Cyrus described as “her love letter to L.A.” in the announcement, will be the follow-up to 2020’s “Plastic Hearts.” News of “Endless Summer Vacation” came attached to a teaser trailer that suggests themes to found in the forthcoming record. The one-minute video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots and visual nods to Los Angeles such as rippling water, a helicopter and those eerie-looking cell towers disguised as palm trees that are...
Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs Teases Acoustic Video Of Unreleased Song “Love You Anyway,” Likely From Forthcoming 18-Track Album

Luke Combs don’t miss. He’s teasing an unreleased song today called “Love You Anyway,” which I have to imagine will be included on his recently announced, fourth studio album. Though he hasn’t confirmed the album title yet, I have to imagine it might be called Gettin’ Old, as the follow-up to his 3rd career studio album, Growin’ Up (“Growing Up and Gettin’ Old” is also the name of another one of his other unreleased songs). That record was released less than […] The post Luke Combs Teases Acoustic Video Of Unreleased Song “Love You Anyway,” Likely From Forthcoming 18-Track Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Shares Hilarious Videos of Husband for Viral 'Your Man' Trend

Caroline Bryan is laying claim to her man, Luke Bryan, in a hilarious new video. Caroline took to Instagram to share a video full of hilarious clips of her superstar husband set to a sound that has gone viral on TikTok. The sound, originally from The Steve Wilkos Show, features the talk show host asking a show guest if she really wants to stay with the man she has chosen.
Billboard

MONSTA X Drops ‘Beautiful Liar’ Music Video & 12th Mini-Album ‘REASON’

MONSTA X unveiled the music video for their new single “Beautiful Liar” as well as their 12th mini-album, REASON, on Monday (Jan. 9) via Starship Entertainment. Describing the song as a “power funk rock track” in a video shared to their social channels, the K-pop idols spend the associated visual dressed in matching leather suits of blood red as they perform in a burning warehouse surrounded by a bevy of masked backup dancers. (“Just like how your cold eyes play with me/ I get attracted to that irrejectable beautiful lie,” Minhyuk laments on the chorus.) Related 10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get...
Billboard

The Weeknd Reveals He’s Working on New Music: ‘I’ve Definitely Been Inspired’

Who’s ready for The Weeknd? In a recent interview, the 32-year-old hitmaker revealed that he has new music in the works. “I’ve definitely been inspired,” he said when asked if he was working on new material, right at the very end of an interview with Hollywood Reporter posted Monday (Jan. 9). “I’ve been in the studio.” Related The Weeknd Feels 'Honored' to Be Shortlisted in Oscars Best Original Song Race 01/10/2023 The star, born Abel Tesfaye, just celebrated the one-year anniversary of his most recent album, 2022’s Dawn FM. To mark the occasion, he dropped a new music video for one of the album’s tracks,...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy