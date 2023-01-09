Read full article on original website
Preschool Dance Party Lesson Plan With Book, Music, and Craft Ideas
Get your feet moving and your heart pumping with this free, fun, out-of-the-box preschool lesson plan featuring dance-themed children's books, dance-along videos, and take-home crafts and printables. Below, you will find. . . dance-themed children's picture books for preschoolers. music and movement activities for preschool circle time. arts and crafts...
Photos Celebrating 30 Years of Gabber's Greatest Festival
This piece originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. "Hardcore never dies," they say in the gabber scene. That seems to hold true for Thunderdome, the iconic hardcore party born in the Netherlands in 1992 and discontinued in 2012. Since that last event, Thunderdome has made three comebacks: in 2017 for its 25th anniversary, in 2019 and in 2022 on the 10th of December (aka last month). This latest edition - which took place in Utrecht, Netherlands - was unlike any other as it celebrated Thunderdome turning 30.
AP PHOTOS: Bear costumes, dance at popular Romanian festival
COMANESTI, Romania (AP) — Centuries ago, people in what is now northeastern Romania would don bear fur and dance to fend off evil spirits. Nowadays, the custom lives on as a popular festival that has been drawing crowds of tourists. The so-called ‘dancing bears festival’ takes place every December,...
Artist Turns NY Home Into Psychedelic Masterpiece
Artist Katwise is well-known for using bright colors, psychedelic patterns, and one-of-a-kind designs. In her latest project, she’s taken things up a notch by transforming an upstate New York farmhouse into an eye-catching work of art. Kat O’Sullivan, or Katwise, bought the 19th-century house with her partner in 2009....
