Dallas Cowboys bring in former Florida State star to bolster secondary

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

The NFL playoffs begin next weekend.

The NFL Playoffs are set to kick off next weekend in the Wild Card round with the matchups basically set across the league.

One of the more surprising games will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) hosting the Dallas Cowboys (12-5). Since the Buccaneers won their division, they get the benefit of a home game despite having a worse record.

Regardless, the Cowboys have the pieces for a run if they can display consistency over the next couple of weeks. Ahead of the postseason, the team is adding additional talent to the roster to preparae for a tough road.

On Saturday, Dallas signed former Florida State star Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad. Rhodes was recently released by the Buffalo Bills last week. During his time with the Bills, he appeared in two games, with one start, and recorded four total tackles.

The Cowboys are in need of depth in the secondary after losing starting cornerback Anthony Brown in December and nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis in October. Last month, the team claimed Trayvon Mullen from waivers and signed Mackensie Alexander from the practice squad. Bringing in Rhodes is another move that signifies that Dallas is trying to bolster its secondary with another depth piece.

At the least, signing Rhodes provides veteran leadership from a player who has started in well over 100 games in his career.

During his ten years in the league, Rhodes has suited up for the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and Buffalo Bills. He's appeared in 135 games, with 127 starts, totaling 458 tackles, 16 yackles for loss, 92 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and 13 interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

Prior to his professional career, Rhodes appeared in 43 games, with 38 starts, during his time at Florida State. He recorded 140 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, 26 pass breakups, and eight interceptions. Rhodes developed into an ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, First-Team All-ACC selection, and semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

