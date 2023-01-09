ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Herald and News

Klamath Basin roundup: Bonanza boys win again; Ice Hawks split

Victor Gonzalez scored a game-high 15 points as the Bonanza High boys basketball team kept pace atop the Class 1A Mountain Valley League with a 72-22 victory against winless Central Christian on Saturday night. W.D. Kness scored 13 points and Alex Renzetti added 12 for the Antlers (7-5 overall, 2-0...
Herald and News

Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California

LOS ANGELES—Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next system in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday. Millions of people were under flood warnings, and more than 200,000 homes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Herald and News

Oregon's new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency

SALEM—Oregon’s newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek said Monday at her inauguration that her first order of business will be tackling homelessness, as she unveiled several measures intended to address one of the state’s most pressing issues. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol in Salem,...
OREGON STATE

