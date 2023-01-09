Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Cardano Follows Bullish Sentiment, Why ADA Could Become Top 3 Coin
Cardano (ADA) follows the market’s general sentiment and records positive price action on a low timeframe. The cryptocurrency has been trading heavily since the sector took another dive into its current levels, but there is light at the of the tunnel. Cardano (ADA) trades at $0.32, with a 12%...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Struggles Above $17K, Why BTC Is Still In Bullish Zone
Bitcoin price extended its rise and traded towards $17,400. BTC is correcting gains, but it remains well supported near the $17,000 zone. Bitcoin extended its increase above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. The price is trading above $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $34.7M In SHIB From Binance
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn $34.7 million in SHIB from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the meme coin. Shiba Inu Whale Transfers Out 4,000,000,000,000 SHIB From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Surges Past $18K and Now The Bulls Could Aim $19K
Bitcoin price extended its increase and surged above $18,000. BTC is gaining pace and might rise towards the $19,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin extended its rise above the $17,500 and $18,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $18,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key bullish...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Prints Bullish Pattern, Why Close Above $0.08 Is Critical
Dogecoin formed a base near $0.066 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.080 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.075 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.0750 zone and...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Consolidate Gains and Seems Poised For Upside Break
Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,320 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH tested the $1,350 zone and is currently consolidating gains. Ethereum started a decent increase above the $1,300 and $1,320 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
Why Are Liquid Staking Cryptocurrencies Seeing Double-Digit Gains?
Over the last week, liquid staking cryptocurrencies have been seeing a significant upside. All of these tokens have successfully moved into the green territory, recording double-digit gains for their holders. Although these digital assets seem to be following the general crypto market uptrend, there is another factor pushing up their prices.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Climbs 5% To Take Out Hurdles, Is Bottom Really In?
Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH tested the $1,420 zone and is currently consolidating gains. Ethereum started a steady increase above the $1,320 and $1,350 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
BNB Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $300: Rally Isn’t Over Yet
BNB price (Binance coin) found support near $240 against the US Dollar. BNB rallied above $260 and might aim more upsides towards the $300 level. Binance coin price started a recovery wave from the $240 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $265 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Reaches New Three-Week High Above $1,300, But Will Rally Last?
Ethereum, just like bitcoin, saw a relief rally that pushed its price to a new three-week high. The digital asset is now trading above $1,300 for the first time since mid-December 2021, and so far, has been able to hold its gains in the market. However, not everyone is betting on the continued growth of the cryptocurrency, which could end up being a deterrent to further upside for the digital asset.
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Up Nearly 20%, Aiming For A Higher High?
After weeks of stagnancy and falling to new lows, the crypto market has been in a bullish trend in the past few days. Alongside it is Cardano (ADA) following suit in the same direction of the upward movement. ADA has spiked by over 15% in the last 24 hours, following...
NEWSBTC
Why The VIX Could Predict A 20% Bitcoin And Crypto Rally
Thomas Lee, managing partner and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, outlined in a recent CNBC interview why the VIX – a real-time volatility index from the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) – will become an important indicator for equity markets and possibly Bitcoin in the coming months.
NEWSBTC
Why Justin Sun’s Stablecoin USDD Is Struggling To Maintain Its Dollar Peg
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that is pegged to a certain fiat currency. It provides stability for investors of crypto, making transactions easier. USDD, a stablecoin created by the founder of the Tron Blockchain, Justin Sun, has been losing its peg to the U.S. dollar. According to Coingecko, USDD is...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Whale Pushes Coin Value With Massive Moves
The few months toward the end of 2022 brought devastating events in the crypto industry. With the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, chaos erupted in the crypto markets. Prices of almost all the crypto assets took a hit. Also, the negative contagion effect sprung up within the crypto space as the number of investors who lost funds on the platform kept increasing.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Fall To 2020 Levels As Activity Remains Low
Data shows the Bitcoin exchange inflows and outflows have both shrunk recently as market activity has remained low. Bitcoin Exchange Inflows & Outflows Continue To Decline. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the BTC inflow volumes are now only around $350-$400 million per day. The “exchange inflow” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin currently being deposited to centralized exchanges by holders. Its counterpart metric is the “exchange outflow,” and it naturally tracks the volume leaving exchange wallets.
NEWSBTC
Will Solana Price Continue To Surge After The Explosive Price Rally?
The Solana price has secured 45% appreciation over the last week. The coin made this significant recovery after its yearly low of $8 in December. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by 1.6%, which depicted that SOL was consolidating after a period of an explosive rally. As Bitcoin...
NEWSBTC
Vital Levels To Keep Eye On As Cardano Price Begins To Retreat
The Cardano price has rallied significantly over the past week and secured more than a 24% gain. Over the last 24 hours, the coin slipped 2%, indicating that it could not sustain its weekly gains. Following a significant price increase, the technical outlook indicates that the altcoin’s price will trend lower.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Litecoin (LTC) are Gaining Ground. Should Crypto Investors Buy ETC and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) suddenly sprung to life again earlier this week after a considerable period spent languishing in the doldrums. Out of the blue, the Ethereum Classic (ETC) price jumped up to its highest point since the middle of December last year. Why? Nobody seems to know for sure. Some contend that it relates to “the merge” back in 2022 when Ethereum Classic (ETC) transitioned from a proof-of-work model to a proof-of-stake one. Same happened with Litecoin (LTC). So should anyone invest in Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Litecoin (LTC) right now? Or take a look at the Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Records New Achievements In Dev’t Activity, Pushes DOT Price Up
Polkadot (DOT) has ushered in the first week of 2023 on a strong note, rising 8% in the last seven days, data from Coingecko shows, Wednesday. The ecosystem itself has been very bullish recently, following the trend of the crypto market. According to Polkadot Insider, who posted an on-chain update of the ecosystem, Polkadot is registering new users on-chain, peaking on January 6th at 2,126 new users.
NEWSBTC
Is The Bitcoin Bottom In Yet? Here’s What aSOPR Metric Suggests
A quant has explained using past trends of the Bitcoin adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR) whether the current cycle has yet met all the bottom conditions. As an analyst in a CryptoQuant post explained, the aSOPR EMAs are looking to form a golden cross soon. The “Spent Output Profit Ratio” (SOPR) indicates whether the average Bitcoin investor is selling at a profit or at a loss right now.
Comments / 0