Ethereum Classic (ETC) suddenly sprung to life again earlier this week after a considerable period spent languishing in the doldrums. Out of the blue, the Ethereum Classic (ETC) price jumped up to its highest point since the middle of December last year. Why? Nobody seems to know for sure. Some contend that it relates to “the merge” back in 2022 when Ethereum Classic (ETC) transitioned from a proof-of-work model to a proof-of-stake one. Same happened with Litecoin (LTC). So should anyone invest in Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Litecoin (LTC) right now? Or take a look at the Snowfall Protocol (SNW)?

1 DAY AGO