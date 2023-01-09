Read full article on original website
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location
TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
City Of Tulsa Offering Grants To Encourage Events Along Route 66
The City of Tulsa is offering grants to encourage new events along Route 66. The city also wants to see what can happen with an iconic structure along the road. News On 6's Emory Bryan had the story.
Owners Of Coney Island In Tulsa Worried About Keeping Restaurant's Doors Open
As a downtown Tulsa restaurant celebrates 97 years of business, the owner is worried they’re in danger of closing. Coney Island is a go-to lunch spot for many people who work and live downtown. Steve Gregory has been eating here since the 90s, stopping by at least once a...
Local Pizzeria Seeking Participants For World Record Attempt
Andolini's Pizzeria says it is looking for help as it attempts to break a world record. The restaurant says it will try to set the "World's Largest Pizza Party" record on the University of Tulsa campus on the 21st of January. According to the restaurant, participants will need to buy...
Shop Oklahoma’s Largest Used Book Sale in Pryor, Oklahoma
If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2023, then Pryor, Oklahoma, has THE event for you! The town's annual used book sale, Booklahoma, will take place January 20 and 21 this year. What's great about this book sale is that everything is available for just $10...
Turnpike Troubadours To Perform At BOK Center This Spring
A popular Oklahoma-based band will perform at Tulsa's BOK Center this spring. The venue announced Monday morning that the Turnpike Troubadours will perform live on Saturday, April 1st. Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline will open the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m....
Police investigate after multiple break-ins at Tulsa cafe
Tulsa police are investigating after a dessert shop was burglarized twice in two months. Yum Eats & Sweets in Tulsa sells everything from desserts to boba teas, to candy.
Meet Blueberry: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Blueberry just turned a year old and is a very sweet girl. She’s incredibly shy at first, but when she opens up is a wonderful dog. She would need to be in a low energy home and probably wouldn’t be great around tiny kids. If you’re interested in meeting Blueberry, you can contact the shelter on Facebook or at 918-825-7172.
EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?
TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
Traffic cameras lead to break in cases for Tulsa police
Police in Tulsa are giving credit to a camera system for cases and some of those included homicide.
Firefighters Help Family Of Man Killed In Tulsa House Fire
Firefighters are helping a woman who lost her husband in a house fire last week. Firefighters at Station No. 17 said when anyone in their community hurts, they hurt. Lt. Jason Smart said it's a small station, tucked into a small community. Nora Legan's husband Ricky died last week after...
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.
Oklahoma has its share of violent crimes committed by children. Just this week, a 12-year-old girl used a knife to stab her 9-year-old brother to death. By June of 2022, Tulsa police reported almost 500 arrests involving juveniles. According to Fox 23 News, the police call this increase of child crime "shocking":
Authorities Contain Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex
First responders have an apartment fire under control after smoke was seen pouring out Wednesday morning. Fire crews fought the flames at the Casablanca Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Tulsa firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and they say no one was hurt. The say most of...
More Flock cameras coming to Tulsa after successful 2022
The Tulsa Police Department says the city's new Flock Camera Safety System had a successful year in 2022.
Sand Springs Teenager Secures Spot In Chili Bowl Feature Race
Competition is tough at the Chili Bowl, with drivers from around the world racing for a spot in the finals. Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Feature qualifier, Hank Davis, has been racing competitively for more than 12 years. But he said seeing the checkered flag during his latest win can't compare to any of his previous races.
Cherokee Nation Marshals Train To Improve Responses In Complex Situations
Cherokee Nation Marshals are going through training this week, learning why it is important to pay attention to their surroundings when responding to calls. Six Layer Concepts and Consulting is doing three days of training with the Cherokee Marshals in Tahlequah. "We go around the country. We train everywhere from...
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
