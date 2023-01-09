ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location

TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Local Pizzeria Seeking Participants For World Record Attempt

Andolini's Pizzeria says it is looking for help as it attempts to break a world record. The restaurant says it will try to set the "World's Largest Pizza Party" record on the University of Tulsa campus on the 21st of January. According to the restaurant, participants will need to buy...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Shop Oklahoma’s Largest Used Book Sale in Pryor, Oklahoma

If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2023, then Pryor, Oklahoma, has THE event for you! The town's annual used book sale, Booklahoma, will take place January 20 and 21 this year. What's great about this book sale is that everything is available for just $10...
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

Turnpike Troubadours To Perform At BOK Center This Spring

A popular Oklahoma-based band will perform at Tulsa's BOK Center this spring. The venue announced Monday morning that the Turnpike Troubadours will perform live on Saturday, April 1st. Old Crow Medicine Show and Muscadine Bloodline will open the show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m....
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Meet Blueberry: Rockin' G Animal Shelter's Pet of the Week

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Blueberry just turned a year old and is a very sweet girl. She’s incredibly shy at first, but when she opens up is a wonderful dog. She would need to be in a low energy home and probably wouldn’t be great around tiny kids. If you’re interested in meeting Blueberry, you can contact the shelter on Facebook or at 918-825-7172.
PRYOR, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?

TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Help Family Of Man Killed In Tulsa House Fire

Firefighters are helping a woman who lost her husband in a house fire last week. Firefighters at Station No. 17 said when anyone in their community hurts, they hurt. Lt. Jason Smart said it's a small station, tucked into a small community. Nora Legan's husband Ricky died last week after...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Authorities Contain Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex

First responders have an apartment fire under control after smoke was seen pouring out Wednesday morning. Fire crews fought the flames at the Casablanca Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Tulsa firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and they say no one was hurt. The say most of...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sand Springs Teenager Secures Spot In Chili Bowl Feature Race

Competition is tough at the Chili Bowl, with drivers from around the world racing for a spot in the finals. Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Feature qualifier, Hank Davis, has been racing competitively for more than 12 years. But he said seeing the checkered flag during his latest win can't compare to any of his previous races.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Cherokee Nation Marshals Train To Improve Responses In Complex Situations

Cherokee Nation Marshals are going through training this week, learning why it is important to pay attention to their surroundings when responding to calls. Six Layer Concepts and Consulting is doing three days of training with the Cherokee Marshals in Tahlequah. "We go around the country. We train everywhere from...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK

