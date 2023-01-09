ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingdale Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingdale store. Four men allegedly stole four video game console units worth approximately $1,300 from Target, located at 100...
FARMINGDALE, NY
News 12

Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted

The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December. Police say the two men demanded the car at gunpoint as the victim was dropping off a friend on Saint Lawrence Avenue. The robbers also took the victim's wallet. Two days...
BRONX, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Lake Grove man arrested for endangering the welfare of a child

Suffolk County Police arrested a Lake Grove man for allegedly endangering the welfare of a child in Selden on Jan. 10. An 11-year-old girl was approached by a man as she was walking home from Selden Middle School at approximately 3:25 p.m. The man ran up from behind the victim and allegedly made sexual propositions to her before she ran home. The man then left the scene in a motor vehicle, striking a pole as he fled.
LAKE GROVE, NY
HuntingtonNow

Man Wanted in Theft of $730 Scarf

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking  to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store. The man stole a scarf, valued at $730, from Louis Vuitton, at Walt Whitman Shops, on Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car

A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
GLEN HEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bellport

A person was struck and killed by a train on Long Island. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 just east of Bellport Station. MTA officials said eastbound train 2720 struck an unauthorized person on the tracks, suspending service on the Montauk branch between Patchogue and Speonk for approximately two hours.
BELLPORT, NY
NBC New York

Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops

A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood

One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing 23-Year-Old From East Meadow

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Tyler Stock, age 23, who is Autistic, decided to leave the Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, said Nassau County Police who described him as a "high-risk missing person."
EAST MEADOW, NY
Daily Voice

SUV Stolen From Lake Success Home Found On Verrazzano Bridge; Trio Nabbed

An 18-year-old man and two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing an SUV from a home on Long Island, authorities said. Jabir Robinson, of Newark, was arrested alongside two underage suspects Saturday, Jan. 7, following a joint investigation that involved the New Jersey State Police, as well as the New York City, Nassau County, and Lake Success police departments.
LAKE SUCCESS, NY

