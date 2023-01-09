For just 63 cents a day, less than a cup of coffee, you can save all the dogs and cats who are tied to trees in the snow and cold of winter. You can save a runaway teenager who is out under a streetlamp in the cold. You can save the elephants, and the children with cancer and debilitating physical conditions. And for just 63 cents a day, 19 dollars a month, you will receive an adorable blanket or a plush stuffed elephant. We know...

36 MINUTES AGO