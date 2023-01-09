Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023; jackpot $360 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, for a jackpot estimated at $360 million. The numbers are 4-8-46-47-48 Powerball 5 Power Play 3x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 5-22-28-37-45-47 Kicker 471978. The jackpot is $3.9 million for the drawing...
Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Ohio lottery games
With the Mega Millions jackpot continuing to grow to exorbitant amounts, it's important to remember there are other opportunities to win big lottery money.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million hit in Ohio: See where the big winners were sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, there were still some big winners in Ohio -- including two tickets worth $1 million. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Winning Powerball numbers for January 9, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $340 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $300 prize: 13 winners. $100 prize: 35 winners. $21 prize: 406 winners.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion; 2 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Could Friday the 13th end up being very lucky for someone?. There were no winners in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Mega Millions drawing for a jackpot of $1.1 billion, so it now increases to $1.35 billion for the next drawing on Friday, Jan. 13. Tuesday’s...
WKYC
More Ohio Lottery tickets sold doesn't mean more money for Ohio schools: Legally Speaking
CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: If you're an Ohio Lottery player who is under the impression that more lottery tickets being sold means more money for schools in our state, you're wrong. Legally speaking, all profits from the Ohio Lottery go toward covering part of the education budget in Ohio,...
Could Friday the 13th bring Mega Millions riches? Which state is luckiest for Jan. 13 $1.35 billion drawing?
Friday the 13th has a notorious reputation as a bad luck day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t strike riches when it rolls around this week. No winning tickets were sold for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot rolls over to – you guessed it – lucky Friday, Jan. 13.
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
bet365 Ohio promo code: get set for NFL postseason with $200 in bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As fans prepare for a busy night in the NBA and college basketball, apply our bet365 Ohio promo code here to...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for NBA, NFL wild card games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports bettors can now use a DraftKings Ohio promo code offer to bet on college basketball, the NBA, and the NFL...
How successful were deer hunters in Ohio this week?
Ohio's four-day deer muzzleloader season ended on Tuesday, so how successful were hunters in the state?
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
SNAP benefit amounts will return to normal in Ohio in March. Some states have already stopped emergency allotments.
AES Ohio warns of scams offering lower payments
AES Ohio said if contractors or employees visit customers' homes, they will be carrying an AES Ohio badge.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: claim $200 for Wednesday night matchups
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Register with the new FanDuel Ohio promo code to bet on NBA games on Wednesday night, and you’ll be prepared for...
Ohio's medical marijuana market set to more than double in 2023
The number of Ohioans using medicinal marijuana legally through the state’s regulated marketplace jumped 20% in the last year.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
cleveland19.com
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke. It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices. The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is...
Sports gambling ads target newbies who soon may find themselves deep in debt
The letter writer from Medina is missing the point when he makes fun of Gov. Mike DeWine’s warnings regarding aggressive advertising being used to promote sports gambling and likens the sports betting ads to Ohio Lottery ads (”The gambling ads DeWine has tuned out,” Dec. 31). We all know what a lottery is. Some will participate, others will not. This has always been the case.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
93K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0