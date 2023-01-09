Read full article on original website
Debra Jones
6d ago
Lord cover these children where ever they may be and bring them home safe. God there has been a lot going on with our kids these days and we need Your help. Satan is just having himself a ball down here and we can't handle him alone. You said in Your word You would never leave us or forsake us. In JESUS' almighty name I pray.🙏
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
WECT
Tip leads Bladen County Sheriff’s Office to make narcotics arrest
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A tip to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office led authorities to arrest a man who was allegedly in violation of his parole and possessed methamphetamine. On Friday, the sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity...
WECT
Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022. On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arreted Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Long is charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
WECT
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
cbs17
Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
CAUGHT: NC felon arrested for having guns, shooting into building, sheriff says
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office caught a felon who was on the run for charges from a shooting incident in 2022.
Fayetteville police arrest 16-year-old accused of making online threats to Cape Fear High School students, staff
Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old for making online threats to shoot-up Cape Fear High School in Cumberland County. Sources told WRAL News the E. E. Smith High School student threatened Cape Fear students and staff through social media posts on Friday. WRAL News has learned the student had a manifesto...
WECT
Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
2 women arrested for trespassing on North Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
Two women in Cumberland County were arrested for getting on a school bus and trespassing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
2 North Carolina men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit currency, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
WECT
Three arrested after THC investigation into two Tabor City tobacco and vape stores
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has announced three arrests after an investigation into THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) levels at two tobacco stores in Tabor City. According to the NCDPS, a complaint was received that teenagers became sick after buying vape products from the two stores....
WECT
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested following alleged Whiteville shooting Thursday afternoon
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested following an alleged shooting incident in Whiteville. Whiteville Police Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of MLK Jr. Ave. and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call. The Officers arrested Brice Pridgen who...
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man killed in suspected homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 31-year-old man was recently found dead in Clarendon. According to an incident report, the victim is Julian Juan Fipps. The death is suspected to be a homicide. Weapons listed include “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun”. The...
WECT
Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet pickup...
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered
One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
Illegal gambling machines seized
LAUREL HILL — A search of an internet café led to the finding of illegal gambling machines and an arrest. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had gotten multiple complaints about Joe’s Creek Internet Café and on Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m., a search led to the location of 12 illegal machines at the business.
WRAL
Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant accused of assaulting person with a disability
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Cumberland County Schools teacher assistant on Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a person with a disability. Brittany Nicole McKoy is charged with assault on an individual with a disability. Authorities took McKoy to the Cumberland County Detention Center. She was released on...
