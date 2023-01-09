ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Comments / 4

Debra Jones
6d ago

Lord cover these children where ever they may be and bring them home safe. God there has been a lot going on with our kids these days and we need Your help. Satan is just having himself a ball down here and we can't handle him alone. You said in Your word You would never leave us or forsake us. In JESUS' almighty name I pray.🙏

WECT

Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022. On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arreted Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Long is charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
CLINTON, NC
WECT

Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested following alleged Whiteville shooting Thursday afternoon

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested following an alleged shooting incident in Whiteville. Whiteville Police Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of MLK Jr. Ave. and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call. The Officers arrested Brice Pridgen who...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man killed in suspected homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 31-year-old man was recently found dead in Clarendon. According to an incident report, the victim is Julian Juan Fipps. The death is suspected to be a homicide. Weapons listed include “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun”. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet pickup...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered

One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released a missing person report for 26-year-old Ashley Nichole Garner. According to the CCSO, she is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and was wearing a flower-pattern white shirt and white jeans with a backpack and bag. In surveillance footage, she was seen getting into an older model truck or SUV. She was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 7.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Illegal gambling machines seized

LAUREL HILL — A search of an internet café led to the finding of illegal gambling machines and an arrest. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had gotten multiple complaints about Joe’s Creek Internet Café and on Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m., a search led to the location of 12 illegal machines at the business.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

