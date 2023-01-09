ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Roofing contractor dies after falling from Yonkers home

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZocO_0k7yYpIC00

A roofing contractor fell to his death on Sunday.

Yonkers Police say the 51-year-old man fell 30 feet from the rooftop of a home on Park Hill Avenue.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fall.

ALSO READ | Stolen car falls onto New Jersey home on New Year's Day

Police got a call on New Year's day that a stolen car drove off an embankment and fell into a house below. CeFaan Kim has more.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

*
Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ryerecord.com

Three RPD Officers Take Part in Dramatic Rescue off Playland Pier

The Rye Police Department would like to recognize and commend the efforts of Officers Stefano Silvestri, Marc Spergel, and Will Draper for their rapid response and quick thinking in rescuing a woman who had jumped from the Playland Pier into Long Island Sound on the evening of December 22, 2022.
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Suspicious Object Briefly Clears Westwood Shopping Plaza

What turned out to be a harmless homemade lighter cleared a Bergen County shopping plaza mid-Wednesday afternoon. The lighter, found in a clothing shipment at T.J. Maxx in Westwood, "may have accidentally been placed or fallen into the shipment at a warehouse prior to delivery," borough Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV

One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St. The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

Fire destroys Dutchess County home

Fire destroyed a home in Dutchess County Monday morning. Rhinebeck fire officials say flames broke out at the home on North Road in the village of Tivoli around 4 a.m. They say their crews were called in for backup and that this elevated to a second alarm fire. Firefighters were...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Route 9 Plaza Partially Destroyed By 2-Alarm Fire

A popular Route 9 strip mall was devastated by a two-alarm fire that broke out in the early morning hours. On Monday morning flames could be seen shooting out of the top of a busy shopping plaza on Route 9 in the Town of Wappinger. The Hughsonville Fire Department says it was alerted to the blaze just after 2am in the morning when State Police called in a fire at 1383 Route 9.
HUGHSONVILLE, NY
rocklandreport.com

GoFundMe Created for Mother and Daughter who Passed Away in New Years Car Accident

Sad Update: A Mother and her Daughter Identified as the Two Individuals who Passed Away in Haverstraw Accident, GoFundMe Created. On the early hours of New Year’s Day our family experienced one of most tragic events of our lives. That day we lost the matriarch of our family, Ana Lucia Martinez and our aunt/sister Lourdes Martinez. If anyone knew them, they knew they would not do anything if they were not together. After a night full of so much love and so much happiness we never thought we would lose two very important people in our lives just an hour into the new year. That day, God decided he needed both of them home. They both leave behind a very united and loving family. There are no words to describe what we feel at this moment. We were not prepared for this devastation. We are currently asking for donations to help us cover their funeral costs.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Daily Voice

Fetus Remains Found In Catch Basin At Sewer Station In Nanuet

The remains of a human fetus were found by a sewer system employee in the Hudson Valley. The remains were found in Rockland County around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in Nanuet. According to Rockland County Sheriff's Office, the department received a call from the Rockland County Sewer District reporting that a worker recovered what appeared to be a human fetus from a catch drain at the Pascack Pumping Station located at 169 Convent Road in Nanuet.
NANUET, NY
Daily Voice

Car Flips On Side, Closing Road In Mahopac

A crash in the Hudson Valley left a car perched on its side and a road closed for a period of time. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., officials in Putnam County responded to an accident in Mahopac on Clark Place for a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy