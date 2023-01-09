Read full article on original website
Penguins Room: Pens Overcome ‘Emotional’ Days, Tokarski Beats Nerves
The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t often do things the easy way. But rarely do they make it as hard on themselves as they did in the first seven-plus minutes of their 5-4 victory over Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. They spotted the Canucks a 3-0 lead, then turned...
Potential Trades To Improve The Penguins Third Line
What moves could be made to improve the Pittsburgh Penguins third line?
The Good, the Bad & the Two Points; Penguins Win, 5-4
The Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping their victory in Arizona Sunday night would give them a reset. After all, they’d gone 0-4-2 in the six games before their trip to Tempe. But little more than seven minutes into their game against Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night, it looked like the Penguins weren’t going to get anything but a brief reprieve out of their win over the Coyotes.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Officially ruled out Thursday
Kreider (upper body) will not play against the Stars on Thursday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider will be on the shelf for the first time this season after having appeared in all 42 contests to open the year. In those outings, the 31-year-old winger has racked up 19 goals and 11 helpers. While it seems unlikely the Massachusetts native will reach the 50-goal threshold as he did last season, he should still be capable of notching 40 goals, barring an extended stint on the shelf.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Carter Struggles to Find Consistency
The Pittsburgh Penguins have had an inconsistent start to the 2022-23 NHL season. After beginning the season 4-0-1, the team went on to lose seven straight until they turned it around on Nov. 9, 2022, vs. the Washington Capitals. From that point on, the team had a record of 15-3-2 in their next 20 games up until the Christmas break. After a few days off from practice, the Penguins returned to lose six straight games before finally winning 4-1 last night vs. the Arizona Coyotes on the road.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Grabs four points in win
Malkin recorded two goals and two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks. Malkin got Pittsburgh on the board with a power-play goal midway through the first period. He'd add an assist on Jason Zucker's goal later in the frame before adding another goal and an assist in the second. Malkin had cooled off a bit recently, tallying just two points in his previous seven contests, so Tuesday's performance is certainly encouraging. The 36-year-old center has been particularly effective on the man advance this season, where he's logged 18 of his 37 points. Malkin now has 14 goals and 25 assists through 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Finishes second season
Tremble caught 19 of 32 targets for 174 yards and three touchdowns while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season. Tremble's receiving output closely resembled that of his 2021 rookie campaign, although he totaled one more touchdown this term. In an underwhelming offense alongside fellow tight end Ian Thomas, Tremble's upside was restricted. While a potential change in the coaching staff and starting quarterback this offseason could offer Tremble a new situation in 2023, it's also possible Carolina adds a more dynamic tight end to go with he and Thomas, leaving the former third-rounder's stock in question for the time being.
CBS Sports
Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice
Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
NHL
Yotes Notes: Keller's All-Star Nod & Guenther's Golden Goal
The stars sure aligned for the Arizona Coyotes last Thursday. First, the league announced that Clayton Keller would represent the Coyotes at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, which is set to take place at FLA Live arena in Sunrise, Fla. It's Keller's third All-Star nod, which ties Keith Tkachuk and Teppo Numminen for the most appearances in team history.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
Texas two-step: Kings dance by Rockets to pass Mavericks for fourth in Western Conference
The Kings took control late to close out the Houston Rockets behind big games from Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Trey Lyles.
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Not back with Penguins
Letang (personal/lower body) hasn't rejoined the Penguins and won't play Tuesday versus Vancouver, per Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Letang sustained a lower-body injury Dec. 28 and was designated as a non-roster player Jan. 3 following the passing of his father. He's in his hometown of Montreal. Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
CBS Sports
Royals' Matt Beaty: Latches on with Royals
Beaty signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Beaty will be invited to major-league spring training. The 29-year-old had a dreadful showing in 2022, batting .093/.170/.163 over 47 plate appearances with the Padres. Beaty had some useful stretches during his time with the Dodgers, though, and would seem to have a decent shot to crack the Royals' Opening Day roster as a part-time corner outfielder and infielder.
Rootstown starts strong, finds groove to top Mogadore
MOGADORE — The Rovers emphasized a strong start before Wednesday's game. At halftime, they focused on taking their shots. Rootstown girls basketball ultimately achieved both goals for a 67-48 win...
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Perfect 3-Game California Road Trip
For the second time in a month, the Boston Bruins had a three-game West Coast road trip and for the second time in a month, the Black and Gold were able to have a successful trip. After winning two of their three games in December, Boston swept the games by outscoring their opponents by a 16-5 margin to head home with the NHL’s best record at 32-4-4.
