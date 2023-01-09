ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rally shows solidarity with Iran on anniversary of downing of Ukrainian Flight PS752

BOSTON -- Protesters rallied around the country Sunday, including in Boston, to mark the third anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Most experts believe the plane was accidentally shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard just after takeoff from Tehran, Iran back in 2020.

Those gathering on Sunday want justice for the 176 victims and their families.

"We are here to say that we have not forgotten them and we demand justice," said Niousha Jafari of Independent Iranians of Boston.

She added the rally was also to bring attention to executions that have taken place in Iran as the government tries to stop nationwide protests. The protests began in mid-September when 22-year-old Amini died after being arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

"All we can do is echo their voice, be their voice," said Niousha Jafari. "As someone here in Boston, all I want is for the international community to really see them, it's heartbreaking."

