Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches debuts Sunday night on AMC and AMC+ and while bringing to life iconic author Anne Rice's beloved novel The Witching Hour and larger The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy to life for television is no small feat, according to the showrunners, there was one aspect that was particularly challenging: Lasher. A central character to the Mayfair story, Lasher is a non-human entity that has been entangled with the witches for centuries so bringing him to screen in just the right way was critically important. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Michelle Ashford, Esta Spalding, and Mark Johnson explained how making that specific character work was the biggest challenge they faced — and how Jack Huston was perfect casting.

3 DAYS AGO