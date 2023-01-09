Read full article on original website
‘Mayfair Witches’ Star Alexandra Daddario: Why She Looks Familiar
'Mayfair Witches' stars Alexandra Daddario as an heiress to the Mayfair family of witches. Here's where else you might have seen her.
How Alexandra Daddario's Mayfair Witches Has Already Been Connected To Interview With The Vampire
Alexandra Daddario's Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire are definitely connected.
ComicBook
Mayfair Witches Showrunners Say Lasher Was the Biggest Challenge of the AMC Anne Rice Adaptation (Exclusive)
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches debuts Sunday night on AMC and AMC+ and while bringing to life iconic author Anne Rice's beloved novel The Witching Hour and larger The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy to life for television is no small feat, according to the showrunners, there was one aspect that was particularly challenging: Lasher. A central character to the Mayfair story, Lasher is a non-human entity that has been entangled with the witches for centuries so bringing him to screen in just the right way was critically important. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Michelle Ashford, Esta Spalding, and Mark Johnson explained how making that specific character work was the biggest challenge they faced — and how Jack Huston was perfect casting.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
womenworking.com
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
ComicBook
A Man Called Otto Review: Tom Hanks' Best Performance in Years
Despite being in his fifth decade as an actor, Tom Hanks is as busy as ever. The critically acclaimed leading man put in three performances in 2022 alone, which included starring opposite Austin Butler in Elvis and becoming the latest actor to bring Geppetto to life in Pinocchio. His latest starring role comes in A Man Called Otto, an American adaptation of the 2012 Fredrik Backman novel, which began its limited-release run at last year's midnight hour. While breaking up its rollout has led to A Man Called Otto flying under the radar for some, Hanks puts in his best performance in years in this heartwarming tale.
I’m So Here For Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Pivoting Back To Rom-Coms, And His Co-Star Is Perfect
After taking to the skies with Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion, Glen Powell is pivoting back to the rom-com genre, and he has an excellent co-star lined up.
Tom Cruise Read Every Anne Rice Book to Prepare for ‘Interview With the Vampire’
Tom Cruise's starring turn in 'Interview With the Vampire' was a notable moment in his career. The actor took the gig very seriously.
1923’s Brian Geraghty (Zane) Says Taylor Sheridan “Tortured” Them Training For The Show
Yellowstone’s latest prequel series, 1923, is officially in full force, and boy is it living up to the hype thus far. Of course, when you have a star studded cast with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren leading the charge as Jacob and Cara Dutton, you’re gonna turn some heads.
Bob Odenkirk’s AMC Series ‘Straight Man’ Changes Name To ‘Lucky Hank’
Bob Odenkirk‘s new AMC series is changing its name. According to TVLine, the upcoming series, originally titled Straight Man, will now be called Lucky Hank. The series is set to premiere this spring. Based on the novel Straight Man by Richard Russo, Lucky Hank is a “mid-life crisis tale” that takes place on a fictional college campus in the Pennsylvania Rust Belt. Odenkirk stars as William Henry “Hank” Devereaux Jr., the unlikely chairman of the college’s English department. The book was adapted to TV by co-showrunners Aaron Zelman (Damages) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office). The series also stars Mireille Enos (The Killing) as Hank’s...
‘The Whale’: Read The Screenplay For The Play-Turned-Film That Made Brendan Fraser An Awards-Season Frontrunner
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. Darren Aronofsky held the movie rights to Samuel D. Hunter’s award-winning 2012 play The Whale for a decade before he finally got the elements he wanted. The wait was definitely worth it: The A24 film has been a success from the first second of the six-minute standing ovation it and the film’s star Brendan Fraser received after its world premiere in September at the Venice Film Festival. Hunter’s story centers on Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound English instructor who lives marooned on his...
Hulu-ABC Chief on the Future of ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Only Murders’ Infiltrating Broadway in Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)
“Abbott Elementary” got an A+ from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards, taking home three out of the five Globes awarded to programming airing across Disney-owned platforms ABC, Hulu and FX. Along with “Abbott’s” wins for best TV comedy, and acting victories for creator and lead Quinta Brunson and supporting star Tyler James Williams, the Disney family picked up two more awards via “The Dropout” star Amanda Seyfried’s Globe for best actress TV limited or anthology series and Jeremy Allen White’s win for leading FX comedy “The Bear.” With five wins, Disney General Entertainment topped all distributors,...
murphysmultiverse.com
Peacock’s ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series Gets Season 2 Renewal
It hasn’t been easy on streaming services, as quite a few shows are facing some harsh developments or even outright cancelations just as production is about to finish. HBO Max started the trend and AMC+ has somehow jumped on the bandwagon leaving the streaming market in disarray. While we wonder what exactly the future looks like for the market, Peacock is happily renewing its new Adam Devine-led spinoff series from Pitch Perfect.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Series in Development at Paramount+
Dungeons & Dragons is set to expand further into the world of live-action Hollywood content. Paramount+ has ordered up eight-episodes straight-to-series based on the popular fantasy role-playing game from Hasbro. Rawson Marshall Thurber, the director of Netflix’s most viewed original film Red Notice, has written the script for the pilot episode and is also set to direct the series which will be a co-production between Paramount Pictures and eOne.
‘She Came to Me,’ Starring Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, to Open Berlin Film Festival
She Came to Me, a romantic comedy from director and screenwriter Rebecca Miller (Maggie’s Plan) that stars Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, will open the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16. Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Brian d’Arcy James co-star in the U.S. feature from Protagonist Pictures, which will have its world premiere out of competition in Berlin. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes Analysis: What to Make of 'Fabelmans,' Austin Butler and 'Banshees' Wins, 'Avatar' Losses, MoreGolden Globes: 'Babylon,' 'Wednesday,' 'The Crown,' 'Avatar' Sequel Among Noteworthy SnubsGolden Globes: 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Win Top...
‘Hoodlum’ TV Remake & ‘The Emperor of Ocean Park’ Adaptation From John Wells Leads MGM+ Development Slate
MGM+, formerly Epix, unveiled its programming lineup and development slate that includes a new John Wells drama based on a Stephen L. Carter novel, a period drama about Harlem crime boss Stephanie St. Clair, based on an MGM movie, and a docuseries about the disco era. The newly rebranded premium linear channel and streaming service will launch on January 15 in conjunction with the season three premiere of Godfather of Harlem starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker and created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein. The development slate includes scripted series The Emperor of Ocean Park, Hoodlum, based on the 1997 movie starring...
Popculture
Kiefer Sutherland Set to Star in New Spy Drama Series
It's been announced that Kiefer Sutherland is set to appear in a new spy drama series at Paramount+. According to Deadline, the 24 alum stars in Rabbit Hole as John Weir, "a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage" who "is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations." Additional cast members include Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink, and Rob Yang.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Liv Tyler In Talks To Appear Upcoming MCU Film
Tim Blake Nelson might not be the last cast member from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk to make his welcome return to the MCU. A new rumor from Reddit is saying that Liv Tyler, last seen as Bruce Banner’s partner and the daughter of Thunderbolt Ross 14 year ago, will reprise her role in an upcoming MCU film that might be World War Hulk.
Inside the Magic
‘Willow’ Finale Recap – ‘Children of the Wyrm’
After eight episodes of epic adventure, our Willow (2022) heroes have made it to the season finale. But did they manage to stop the evil Crone?. We open where the last episode closed, with Airk (Dempsey Byrk) emerging transformed from his encounter with Lili, revealed to be the villainous Crone (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers). Kit (Ruby Cruz) and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) take it in turns to try and talk some sense into Airk, but he’s well and truly drunk the Wyrm’s Kool-Aid.
