ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Thousands to head to Tulsa for Chili Bowl Nationals

By Alex Cash, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7YAi_0k7yXere00

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people are expected to head to Tulsa for the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals this week.

Drivers have been practicing this weekend ahead of racing, which starts on Monday.

The event is massive, not just in the racing calendar, but also for the Tulsa economy.

More than 370 racers from 37 states and five different countries are competing in the event.

J.J. Yeley is a professional racer at the event. He said it’s one of the biggest midget races of the year.

“This is one of the biggest midget races of the year, I mean this is our Super Bowl,” he said.

“If you ask me what I was going to do the first week of January my automatic response is, ‘I’m going to Tulsa Oklahoma’,” he also said.

This is the 37th year of the event. Yeley has been trying to win it for 27 years and he’s hoping this is his year.

“I’ve finished second, third, fourth, fifth, you name it, I’ve done everything but win this event, so again this is my 27th year participating, I want that Golden Driller,” he said.

Jake Rosario is from the non-profit the Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation. The non-profit has a stand at the event and is offering people the chance to ride in one of the cars.

“Just like the midgets go out on the track, the race track, we’ll be going on the race track and making laps around, you know we don’t take it easy, we go out there and make hard laps and so that whoever’s riding in the back can actually feel what it’s like to be in a race car and go round Tulsa Expo Raceway,” Rosario said.

There are also hundreds of vendors at the Chili Bowl.

Bryan Hulbert is the spokesperson for the Chili Bowl, he said it’s a big money maker for Tulsa.

“It’s a direct economic impact of 17 million dollars and an indirect impact of 30 million and we sell out nearly every hotel in the Tulsa area, the restaurants the stores, everybody benefits from it and it’s not the event that’s making 30 million dollars, it’s the economy,” he said.

There are five qualifying race nights. Racing runs through Saturday when the winner lifts the Golden Driller.

The organizers are expecting 10,000 to 15,000 people to attend. People behind the event said they’ve got so many drivers competing this time it’s the third highest entry count they’ve ever had.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Racer hospitalized after Chili Bowl Nationals accident

TULSA, Okla. — A racer was hospitalized after an accident at the Chili Bowl Nationals, held in midtown Tulsa. According to a Chili Bowl Nationals press release, Ashton Torgerson was taken to a Tulsa hospital following an accident during Wednesday’s preliminary feature event. The release said Ashton was...
TULSA, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Muskogee native hopes to make history again at the 37th annual Chili Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee native Kaylee Bryson will attempt to make history at this year’s 37th annual Chili Bowl. The competition officially got underway Monday evening. There are 371 racers registered to compete in this year’s Chili Bowl. We’ve learned that 12 women will be racing. Organizers told FOX23 that’s one of the largest field of women they’ve ever had.
TULSA, OK
Racing News

Chili Bowl Results: January 9, 2023

Race results from night one of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals opens round one of the week long show. Drivers have unloaded in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the famed indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 | Jan 10 |...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa music store owner records album in Nashville, Tennessee

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the iconic Tulsa music shop recently recorded his very first album in “Music City,” Nashville, Tennessee. Drew Winn is the owner of Guitar House of Tulsa, near E. 15th St. and S. Harvard Ave. They specialize in rare and high end guitars.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location

TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
TULSA, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History

There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Host Muskogee In FVC DH

Bartlesville High will have a decent chance to get a Frontier Valley Conference sweep on Tuesday night, as a couple of sub .500 Muskogee teams visit Bruin Field House. Both the BHS girls and guys continue a busy stretch of their season. Both are playing their eighth games in the past two weeks.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer

The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma set to execute man convicted of killing couple

McALESTER, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma plans to execute a man on Thursday who was convicted of killing an older couple and committing other crimes before authorities caught up to him in Texas 20 years ago. Scott James Eizember, 62, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at...
MCALESTER, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
115K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy