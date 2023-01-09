Thousands to head to Tulsa for Chili Bowl Nationals

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people are expected to head to Tulsa for the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals this week.

Drivers have been practicing this weekend ahead of racing, which starts on Monday.

The event is massive, not just in the racing calendar, but also for the Tulsa economy.

More than 370 racers from 37 states and five different countries are competing in the event.

J.J. Yeley is a professional racer at the event. He said it’s one of the biggest midget races of the year.

“This is one of the biggest midget races of the year, I mean this is our Super Bowl,” he said.

“If you ask me what I was going to do the first week of January my automatic response is, ‘I’m going to Tulsa Oklahoma’,” he also said.

This is the 37th year of the event. Yeley has been trying to win it for 27 years and he’s hoping this is his year.

“I’ve finished second, third, fourth, fifth, you name it, I’ve done everything but win this event, so again this is my 27th year participating, I want that Golden Driller,” he said.

Jake Rosario is from the non-profit the Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation. The non-profit has a stand at the event and is offering people the chance to ride in one of the cars.

“Just like the midgets go out on the track, the race track, we’ll be going on the race track and making laps around, you know we don’t take it easy, we go out there and make hard laps and so that whoever’s riding in the back can actually feel what it’s like to be in a race car and go round Tulsa Expo Raceway,” Rosario said.

There are also hundreds of vendors at the Chili Bowl.

Bryan Hulbert is the spokesperson for the Chili Bowl, he said it’s a big money maker for Tulsa.

“It’s a direct economic impact of 17 million dollars and an indirect impact of 30 million and we sell out nearly every hotel in the Tulsa area, the restaurants the stores, everybody benefits from it and it’s not the event that’s making 30 million dollars, it’s the economy,” he said.

There are five qualifying race nights. Racing runs through Saturday when the winner lifts the Golden Driller.

The organizers are expecting 10,000 to 15,000 people to attend. People behind the event said they’ve got so many drivers competing this time it’s the third highest entry count they’ve ever had.

