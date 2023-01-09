Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
buzzfeednews.com
A Chicago Attorney Is Getting Justice For Hundreds Of Wrongfully Convicted People All At Once
For hundreds of people across the Midwest, their new years, new lives, and new selves aren’t marked with a calendar but with a court docket. More specifically, the day that they watched 47-year-old attorney Josh Tepfer walk into a courtroom with his black backpack slung across his shoulder like a college student playing dress-up in a suit.
Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records
A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidates react after Lightfoot's campaign emails teachers for student volunteers
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Sophia King and other challengers are denouncing a program Mayor Lori Lightfoot's re-election campaign tried to set up with Chicago Public Schools. A deputy campaign manager sent out an email to CPS teachers Tuesday that read, in part:. "As the race heats up, we're looking...
How did migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most asylum seekers are sent to shelters for help.So how did several migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station? The question comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tries to stop the influx of migrants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from District One police headquarters after a push from Mayor Lightfoot to stop more migrants from coming into the city, a few were dropped off at one police station.Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted in an open letter to Colorado's governor she's struggling with the influx of migrants. In fact, cameras recorded some of them who were dropped...
Mayor Lightfoot announces new Climate Infrastructure Fund
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot recently announced a new grant opportunity aimed at catalyzing climate action across Chicago by nonprofit organizations and small businesses. In partnership with the Department of Planning and Development’s Chicago Recovery Plan Initiative, the newly established Climate Infrastructure Fund will provide funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements in buildings, support the purchase of electric vehicles and installation of electric vehicle charging stations, and enable green infrastructure solutions to capture stormwater and reduce onsite flooding. Applications will be scored on criteria related to climate mitigation and resilience factors, equity impact, and project readiness.
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
City leaders call to ban Chicago cops with alleged Proud Boys links
A Chicago alderman called for hearings after a CPD officer was suspended over their ties to the Proud Boys. Federal investigators call the group an anti-sematic white supremacy organization.
Amid rise in opioid deaths, legal fight for ownership of West Side SRO hotel continues
CHICAGO — Shortly after the start of the new year, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office issued a grim declaration: 2022 saw more than 2,000 fatal opioid overdoses — more than any other year in the county’s history. With opioid fatalities continuing to climb, a legal fight is playing out to decide who will own a […]
Emmett Till Murder Case: Author of 1963 Thesis Investigation Shares New Trial Revelations to NBC Chicago
In an exclusive interview with NBC Chicago, new information about what led to the verdict in the decades-old murder of Emmett Till, a Black teenager from Chicago, may change what the world knows about the acquittal of two white men that marked a pivotal moment in American history. Till’s death...
General Iron Officials Say Emanuel, Lightfoot Admins Pushed For Metal Shredder’s Move To Southeast Side: Report
EAST SIDE — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s and former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administrations encouraged General Iron to move to Chicago’s Southeast Side — a change that became mired in controversy — company officials testified this week, according to the Sun-Times. The company did try to...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Lightfoot’s ‘No. 1 cheerleader’ in City Council rethinking support due to mayor’s ‘coldness’
Ald. Derrick Curtis said he’s having second thoughts about his support for Mayor Lori Lightfoot — and his role as her “No. 1 cheerleader” — due to the mayor’s “coldness,” including her failure to reach out to him after he accidentally shot himself.
cwbchicago.com
With major crime reports up 41%, Chicago’s mayor says her crime plan is ‘working’
With major crime reports up 41% last year and Chicago police staffing down 12% since she became mayor, Lori Lightfoot says she has a public safety plan that’s working. “We’re seeing steady improvements in public safety efforts,” Lightfoot tweeted on January 3. “Much more to do, but...
thereporteronline.net
Bazaar Meats, Big Star Mariscos, Union
You never forget the ones that got away. And while, as Tribune critics, we are constantly delving into dining for their weekly reviews, there are only so many weeks in a year, and so many restaurants to cover. It’s a good problem to have as we approach the third year beyond that first pandemic shutdown; the Chicagoland food scene continues to finds new, innovative ways to flourish and evolve.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Zay Osama Reportedly Arrested, Firearms Seized
He was allegedly one of several people detained during an investigation into a stolen vehicle. While details remain scarce, new reports state Lil Zay Osama has been arrested in his hometown. Information about the Chicago rapper’s alleged arrest first circulated following Tom Ahern’s tweets. The Deputy Director of News Affair and Communications for the Chicago Police Department shared several images of firearms seized during an investigation.
New, loyal customers shows up to support Bridgeport café defaced with racist graffiti
"A lot of people in the neighborhood have been messaging and coming together because we don't want this neighborhood to be known that way."
Ald. Derrick Curtis involved in Southwest Side shooting — again
The shooting occurred about three months after Curtis shot himself in the wrist while cleaning a gun.
Passengers at Midway make their way off the tarmacs as flights grounded nationwide
FOX 32 speaks with Chicago sports personality Mark Carman as he's stuck on Midway's tarmac preparing to deplane amid a nationwide freeze on domestic departures following a system failure with the FAA.
ABA Journal
Lawyer is 'shaken' and 'humiliated' after her slur and obscenity are heard by others in Zoom hearing
A Chicago lawyer accused of using a racial slur and an obscenity while unmuted on Zoom told a judge Friday that she is “shaken" and "humiliated” by the incident. Donna Makowski apologized and told Judge Dominique Ross that: “I have no words for the inexcusable episode,” the Chicago Sun-Times reports, relying on court transcripts.
FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3