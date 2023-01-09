ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records

A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

How did migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most asylum seekers are sent to shelters for help.So how did several migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station? The question comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tries to stop the influx of migrants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from District One police headquarters after a push from Mayor Lightfoot to stop more migrants from coming into the city, a few were dropped off at one police station.Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted in an open letter to Colorado's governor she's struggling with the influx of migrants. In fact, cameras recorded some of them who were dropped...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot announces new Climate Infrastructure Fund

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot recently announced a new grant opportunity aimed at catalyzing climate action across Chicago by nonprofit organizations and small businesses. In partnership with the Department of Planning and Development’s Chicago Recovery Plan Initiative, the newly established Climate Infrastructure Fund will provide funding for renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements in buildings, support the purchase of electric vehicles and installation of electric vehicle charging stations, and enable green infrastructure solutions to capture stormwater and reduce onsite flooding. Applications will be scored on criteria related to climate mitigation and resilience factors, equity impact, and project readiness.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Bazaar Meats, Big Star Mariscos, Union

You never forget the ones that got away. And while, as Tribune critics, we are constantly delving into dining for their weekly reviews, there are only so many weeks in a year, and so many restaurants to cover. It’s a good problem to have as we approach the third year beyond that first pandemic shutdown; the Chicagoland food scene continues to finds new, innovative ways to flourish and evolve.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Zay Osama Reportedly Arrested, Firearms Seized

He was allegedly one of several people detained during an investigation into a stolen vehicle. While details remain scarce, new reports state Lil Zay Osama has been arrested in his hometown. Information about the Chicago rapper’s alleged arrest first circulated following Tom Ahern’s tweets. The Deputy Director of News Affair and Communications for the Chicago Police Department shared several images of firearms seized during an investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. AnyAnyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.
NORTHBROOK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy