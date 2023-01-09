Three Rivers first, Constantine third at TR Super Duals

Three Rivers finished first and Constantine was third at the Three Rivers Super Duals held on Saturday.

The host Cats beat Lawton in the finals by a score of 52-24. Constantine beat Portage Northern in the third-place matchup, 51-24. Dowagiac won the fifth-place match over Hartford 43-36, Kalamazoo Central won seventh place with a 36-33 win over Thornapple Kellogg.

Three Rivers picked up victories in all five of its matches for the day. The Wildcats beat Kalamazoo Central 57-19, Constantine 40-39, Hartford 59-23, Coldwater 72-11 and Lawton.

The matchup with Constantine finished about as close as expected. It started at 165 pounds, where the Falcons got a pin from Dathan Smith over Brisen Penny at 1:01. The Falcons earned wins in each of the next four bouts as well.

Julian Hawthorne pinned Jaxon Smith in 18 seconds at 175, Troy Demas won by a 9-3 decision over Lloyd Ruesink at 190, then Gregg Reed earned a void win at 215. Bennett VandenBerg pinned Jacob Reynolds at 2:34 of the 285-pound bout.

Clinton Kiser of TR earned a void at 106, Jak Monroe then won by pin over Jace Vavul at 113.

Talan Flowers pinned Preston Like to earn a win for TR at 120, Bear Geibe then won his match by pin at 126 pounds over Carter Hensley in 3:02 by pin.

Three Rivers won four of the last five bouts.

Ayden Keller pinned Landon Hayes in 51 seconds at 132, Louis Smith won by major decision over Brody Jones at 144. Landon Moreland won by pin over Michael Featherstone at 1:11 (150 pounds) and Jeremiah Detwiler won by pin over Carter Godfrey at 5:19 (157 pounds). Picking up the win in there for Constantine was Collin Featherstone over Josh Jones by pin at 2:31 at 138 pounds.

Finishing the day with perfect 5-0 records for Three Rivers were Ayden Keller at 132, Louis Smith at 144, Landon Moreland at 150 and Jeremiah Detwiler at 157. Sam Reynolds was 2-0 at 215.

Jacob Reynolds wrestled to a 4-1 record at 285, as did Ruesink at 190. Clinton Kaiser was also 4-1 at 106, Talan Flowers was 4-1 at 120,

Finishing with 3-2 records were Jak Monroe at 113, Carter Hensley at 126 and Brisen Penny at 165.Constantine finished the day with five grapplers finished with five victories on the day.

Geibe at 126, Smith at 165, Hawthorne at 175, Demas at 190 and VandenBerg at 285 each piled up five wins.Winning four matches on the day were Brody Jones at 144, Godfrey at 157 and Reed at 215. Like earned three victories on the day.

