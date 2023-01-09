ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

wymt.com

Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina. Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kavosiey Smoke announces commitment to Colorado

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke has found a new home after entering the transfer portal. Smoke announced on Twitter that he would join Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffalos next season. He has one remaining season of eligibility after five with Kentucky. At Kentucky, Smoke...
LEXINGTON, KY
watchstadium.com

Calipari and Kentucky: It’s Time for the Marriage to End

The last time we watched John Calipari and Big Blue Nation celebrate an NCAA Tournament victory was on March 29, 2019 when the ‘Cats knocked off Houston to advance to the Elite Eight. That was 1,384 days ago. Sure, the tourney was canceled in 2020. However, Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Fear, loathing, and losing in the commonwealth of college basketball

The Commonwealth of Kentucky used to be the epicenter of college basketball. The University of Louisville won the 2013 national championship a season after the University of Kentucky won it all. Life was grand. Two historic programs were on top of the world. Amazing how much has changed in ten years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Larry Brown Sports

Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble

A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason

Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
LANESVILLE, IN
fox56news.com

Georgetown mayor makes changes in first week

The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting. The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wymt.com

Inflation continues to impact grocery store prices in Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Economic inflation has been on the minds of Kentuckians for more than a year now. It’s impacting everything from purchasing a new car to soaring egg prices at the grocery store. People are wondering when inflation will start to deflate. Stephen Fister is one...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne among those honored by Kentucky Arts Council

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County native Bobby Osborne was one of nine people honored by the Kentucky Arts Council in a ceremony at the Capitol Tuesday morning. The 91-year-old Osborne is being recognized with one of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide.
FRANKFORT, KY

