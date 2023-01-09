TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO