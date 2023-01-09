Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Family Searching For Missing Tulsa Mother They Say Sounded "Drugged" On VoicemailThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Make this holiday season greener: Learn how to properly dispose of Christmas trees in TulsaEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Racer hospitalized after Chili Bowl Nationals accident
TULSA, Okla. — A racer was hospitalized after an accident at the Chili Bowl Nationals, held in midtown Tulsa. According to a Chili Bowl Nationals press release, Ashton Torgerson was taken to a Tulsa hospital following an accident during Wednesday’s preliminary feature event. The release said Ashton was...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee native hopes to make history again at the 37th annual Chili Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee native Kaylee Bryson will attempt to make history at this year’s 37th annual Chili Bowl. The competition officially got underway Monday evening. There are 371 racers registered to compete in this year’s Chili Bowl. We’ve learned that 12 women will be racing. Organizers told FOX23 that’s one of the largest field of women they’ve ever had.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
Chili Bowl Results: January 9, 2023
Race results from night one of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals opens round one of the week long show. Drivers have unloaded in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the famed indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 | Jan 10 |...
KOKI FOX 23
Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location
TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
Traffic cameras lead to break in cases for Tulsa police
Police in Tulsa are giving credit to a camera system for cases and some of those included homicide.
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
Shop Oklahoma’s Largest Used Book Sale in Pryor, Oklahoma
If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2023, then Pryor, Oklahoma, has THE event for you! The town's annual used book sale, Booklahoma, will take place January 20 and 21 this year. What's great about this book sale is that everything is available for just $10...
Andolini's asking for public help to set world record at pizza party
Andolini's Pizzeria, a staple of Tulsa area pizza, is asking for help to set a Guinness World Record at an upcoming pizza party.
KOKI FOX 23
New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
EXPLAINER: Why are Oklahomans paying more for eggs?
TULSA, Okla. — The cost of an incredible, edible egg is tough to stomach lately. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have jumped 49%. “Everything is getting more and more expensive, so we’re trying to cut down to less eggs,” said Breanna Boness.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD contains large fire in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) contained a blaze at a vacant building in east Tulsa on Tuesday night. TFD’s Public Information Office Andrew Little said TFD was called to the fire, near Admiral and Memorial, just before 8:15 p.m. Little said two buildings were damaged,...
Police investigate after multiple break-ins at Tulsa cafe
Tulsa police are investigating after a dessert shop was burglarized twice in two months. Yum Eats & Sweets in Tulsa sells everything from desserts to boba teas, to candy.
KOKI FOX 23
First arrest made in east Tulsa dispensary robbery
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest has been made after three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint last week, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police arrested Tyrone Neal Junior for allegedly robbing Pura Cannabis Collective at gunpoint. An arrest report said Flock Safety cameras spotted a truck...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested for “snatching purses” in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of stealing purses at a Walmart near East Admiral and South Memorial on Tuesday. At around 9:20 a.m., police responded to a report about a “purse snatcher” stealing two elderly women’s purses. Police were later able to...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa flights impacted by FAA outage
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport (TIA) is working to resume normal operations after a national outage grounded flights for hours Wednesday morning. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said normal air traffic operations are beginning to resume after a computer outage forced them to ground all domestic flights. The FAA initially grounded flights until 8 a.m. CST.
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
KOKI FOX 23
Washington man hospitalized after being hit by car in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old man from Washington was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 on OK-51, about 9 miles east of Tahlequah. According to OHP,...
Comments / 0