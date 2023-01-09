ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Megadeth

Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
Popculture

Drummer Exits Metal Band After Disagreement

Another heavy metal band is losing a member. Drummer Nanu Villalba left Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa, the band announced. The group cited a "lack of common agreement" for Villalba's sudden departure. She was a member of the band for less than a year. "With this post, we would like...
Loudwire

The Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970

Rock 'n' roll is a wide ranging term that has seen many different evolutions over the years, but by the time 1970 came around you could start to see acts that weren't just content with the catchy ditties that populated radio in the '50s and early '60s. A harder sound had emerged and its there we find our focus for this list, recounting the Best Hard Rock Album of Each Year Since 1970.
musictimes.com

Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction

Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Offers Advice to Reality Stars Doing Federal Prison Time

In the last couple of years, Jelly Roll has made a name for himself in the country music world. His single “Son of a Sinner” peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Additionally, he has performed at the Grand Ole Opry alongside Craig Morgan. The former rapper also co-headlined a tour with Koe Wetzel in 2022. Before that, though, his life was much different.
startattle.com

Sick (2023 movie) Horror, Peacock, trailer, release date

Due to the pandemic, Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone – or so they think. Startattle.com – Sick 2023. September 11, 2022 : Canada (Toronto International Film Festival) September 17, 2022 : Germany (Oldenburg International Film Festival) September 24, 2022...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
guitar.com

Iggy Pop recalls wild meetings with Slash and Duff McKagan: “They arrived with a gallon of vodka and a bowl of blow”

Iggy Pop has reflected on the wild meetings he once had with Slash and Duff McKagan for their work together on the 1990 album, Brick By Brick. McKagan is featured on his newly released album, Every Loser, but it turns out their long-lived friendship stems from some interesting meetings that occurred at McKagan’s house alongside fellow Guns N’ Roses member, Slash.
American Songwriter

Hootie & the Blowfish Announce ‘HootieFest’ Schedule

Hootie & the Blowfish has unveiled the daily schedule for the 2023 HootieFest: The Big Splash. The annual event taking place April 26-29 at the Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico, will feature headlining performances by Goo Goo Dolls and Barenaked Ladies, in addition to two headlining sets by Hootie & the Blowfish. Goo Goo Dolls will perform on April 27, while the Barenaked Ladies follow on April 28. Hootie will headline the opening and closing nights of the festival, with an additional performance in the Sunset Show slot in the evening on April 28. Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit and Cowboy Mouth will also perform over the four-day event.
waldina.com

Happy 96th Birthday Soupy Sales

Today is the 96th birthday of the comedian Soupy Sales. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he has left. BEST KNOWN FOR: Comedian and pie-throwing television personality Soupy Sales was the popular host of such shows as Lunch with Soupy Sales and the Soupy Sales Show.
