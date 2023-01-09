Speaking recently with Comedy Store Wrestling, Taya Valkyrie shared some details from her time filming on the now-canceled Netflix series GLOW (per Wrestling Inc). Another victim of pandemic hiatus, GLOW was cut from Netflix’s production schedule in 2020, but Valkyrie stated she enjoyed her time shooting for the show’s abandoned fourth season. The wrestler said her experience was largely positive, albeit stressful when joining the other actresses in the ring. You can read a highlight from the interview and listen to the full episode below.

1 DAY AGO