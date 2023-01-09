Read full article on original website
Viewership and Rating Rise For Latest Young Rock Episode
Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock was up in viewership from the one that aired last week. The show had 1.428 million viewers, up from the last week’s 1.248 million. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was 0.3, which is the highest since...
Vinnie Stigma Wants CM Punk To Contribute To A Song
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Vinnie Stigma, the lead guitarist for Agnostic Front, revealed he wanted CM Punk to contribute vocals to a song. He said: “That guy is the real deal. We need to get him on a Stigma record. I wrote a song for him to do vocals on.”
Chris Jericho Appears on Celebrity Name That Tune
Chris Jericho was a contestant on the latest episode of Celebrity Name That Tune. PWInsider reports that Jericho appeared on the show, playing for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and faced off with Olympic skater Adam Rippon who played for animal rescue Pups Without Borders. Jericho won the matchup by...
Taya Valkyrie Enjoyed Filming For GLOW Despite The Stress
Speaking recently with Comedy Store Wrestling, Taya Valkyrie shared some details from her time filming on the now-canceled Netflix series GLOW (per Wrestling Inc). Another victim of pandemic hiatus, GLOW was cut from Netflix’s production schedule in 2020, but Valkyrie stated she enjoyed her time shooting for the show’s abandoned fourth season. The wrestler said her experience was largely positive, albeit stressful when joining the other actresses in the ring. You can read a highlight from the interview and listen to the full episode below.
AEW News: The Acclaimed Hype Appearance On AEW Rampage, AEW Pays Tribute To Black Warrior
– The Acclaimed cut a new promo hyping their appearance for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. The team, who are set to speak on Friday’s show, cut a promo that was released on AEW’s official Twitter account as you can see below. The promo features Max...
Mercedes Mone Joins Action-Thriller The Collective
Mercedes Mone has joined the cast of the upcoming action-thriller The Collective. Deadline reports that Mone and Paul Ben-Victor (Plane) have been added to the cast of the Ton DeNucci-directed film. The two join a cast that includes Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson, and Don Johnson. The film is...
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 18 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 18. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:. * The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury. * Leia Makoa and Tiki...
