WEDNESDAY: Warm breezes continue to filter into central Mississippi through the remainder of Wednesday. Highs will top out well into the 70s with southerly winds, gusting to 30 mph, at times. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the day, but rain chances will tend to increase after midnight with the approach of our next front. A few storms could be strong into the early hours of Thursday.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO