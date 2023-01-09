Read full article on original website
WLBT
State Auditor Shad White claims state losses millions because of fatherless homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White said fatherlessness in Mississippi is one of the root causes of some of the state’s most pressing issues and it’s costing taxpayers hundreds of millions each year. We talk about Mississippi being 50th in this or 50th in that. We’re...
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, January 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration...
WLBT
Discovery of lethal fungal infection causes investigation in Mississippi; 2 deaths identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The discovery of a drug-resistant fungal infection that causes a severe infection and death in about 60 percent of patients has led to an investigation after its discovery in central Mississippi. It’s called candida auris, or C. auris, and it primarily affects those already being treated...
WLBT
Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies to ban Tik Tok from all state-issued devices and the state’s network. The governor made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S....
WLBT
14th child under age 18 dies of Coronavirus, MSDH says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another underage child has died of COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday. In a media alert, MSDH confirms its 14th coronavirus death in a child under 18. Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March 2020, the MSDH has...
WLBT
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins shares ‘Music is Medicine’ in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Full excitement filled the air at Longleaf Elementary School in Oak Grove Tuesday morning, as Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, returned to her stomping grounds of Lamar County. Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time....
WLBT
Democrat Young to run for Mississippi secretary of state
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shuwaski Young, a Democrat who worked in the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency, announced Tuesday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for Mississippi secretary of state. This will be Young’s second bid for public office within the past year. In...
WLBT
Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus releases 2023 policy agenda
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers get a lot of requests each session. And today’s calls to action are from some of their own. The legislative black caucus is hoping their fellow members won’t throw away their ideas. But instead, realize many of them are tied to ongoing problems.
WLBT
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
WLBT
Man found dead in St. Martin hotel room; Sheriff searching for woman in regard to ‘suspicious death,’ stolen truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was found dead in a St. Martin hotel room Monday; now the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a woman in regard to the crime. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding 39-year-old Mary Ann...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Wednesday; stormy start to Thursday
WEDNESDAY: Warm breezes continue to filter into central Mississippi through the remainder of Wednesday. Highs will top out well into the 70s with southerly winds, gusting to 30 mph, at times. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the day, but rain chances will tend to increase after midnight with the approach of our next front. A few storms could be strong into the early hours of Thursday.
