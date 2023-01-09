ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLBT

Things To Know Wednesday, January 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies to ban Tik Tok from all state-issued devices and the state’s network. The governor made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

14th child under age 18 dies of Coronavirus, MSDH says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another underage child has died of COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday. In a media alert, MSDH confirms its 14th coronavirus death in a child under 18. Since the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in Mississippi in March 2020, the MSDH has...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins shares ‘Music is Medicine’ in Lamar Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Full excitement filled the air at Longleaf Elementary School in Oak Grove Tuesday morning, as Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, returned to her stomping grounds of Lamar County. Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time....
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Democrat Young to run for Mississippi secretary of state

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shuwaski Young, a Democrat who worked in the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency, announced Tuesday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for Mississippi secretary of state. This will be Young’s second bid for public office within the past year. In...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy Wednesday; stormy start to Thursday

WEDNESDAY: Warm breezes continue to filter into central Mississippi through the remainder of Wednesday. Highs will top out well into the 70s with southerly winds, gusting to 30 mph, at times. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out during the day, but rain chances will tend to increase after midnight with the approach of our next front. A few storms could be strong into the early hours of Thursday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

