Weekly Read Fore! Things: Historic Lost Leads and the Masters Field Grows

By Bob Harig
 3 days ago

Augusta National's invitation to NCAA champion Gordon Sargent could be a sign of things to come.

More Weekly Read: So Far, So Good for 'Elevated' Events | Where's the LIV News and Buzz? | Fall Changes Afoot

Fore! Things

1. Jon Rahm shot 63 but the story at Kapalua was Collin Morikawa , who looked so solid through three rounds, then somehow squandered a six-shot 54-hole lead . Morikawa was nine strokes ahead of Rahm after one hole.

2. The last time a player squandered a six-shot 54-hole lead : Scottie Scheffler at the Tour Championship in August.

3. The Sony Open this week is the first full-field event of 2023 , with 19 of the 39 players who competed at the Sentry Tournament of Champions making the short trek to Honolulu for the longtime event which celebrates Sony’s 25th year of sponsorship.

4. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion , and if you get a chance to check out the shot he hit up to set up his playoff victory a year ago, do so. Jordan Spieth at No. 14 his the highest-ranked player in the world to play the Sony, followed by No. 15 Tom Kim. Others in the field are Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, Corey Connors and Keegan Bradley.

Fore! More Things

1. Japan’s Kazuki Higa and Vanderbilt NCAA champion and Gordon Sargent were granted special invitations to the Masters , the first time Augusta National has extended such invites since 2019. The practice has previously only been used for international players, making Sergeant the first player to be so rewarded.

2. The addition of Higa and Sargent brings the field to 80 players. The remaining qualification criteria are the winner of the Latin America Amateur Championship this month, winners of PGA Tour events with full FedEx Cup points—there are 12 more prior to the Masters—and the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking a week prior to the tournament. That means the field size is not likely to go beyond 90 players.

3. Sargent’s invite has led to legitimate speculation that the Masters will make the NCAA individual champion an annual invitation. The tournament has always been big on amateurs and it would be another way to draw attention to a great collegiate tournament.

4. There are 87 days until the first round of the Masters.

Related
Golf.com

Netflix releases trailer, details for much anticipated PGA Tour docuseries

If you’re into binge-watching Netflix and golf, Feb. 15 is a good day to clear your schedule. Netflix announced its highly anticipated docuseries on the PGA Tour, modeled after its successful series on Formula 1 racing, will be released Feb. 15 and will be called “Full Swing.”. The...
Golf.com

‘Mood killer’: Adam Scott recalls Masters Champions Dinner awkwardness

However you feel about the pomp and circumstance of the Masters, its fabled Champions Dinner — on the Tuesday evening of tournament week — is among the great traditions in all of sports: Thirty or so green-jacket holders breaking bread and sharing tales from Masters past? Ah, to be a fly on the silverware.
FOX Sports

PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview

Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner's share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes: Nineteen...
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Digest

Report: Mito Pereira to join LIV Golf

Mito Pereira is set to join LIV Golf for its upcoming season, according to the Telegraph. The report is hardly a surprise. Pereira has been widely speculated as a potential defector to the Saudi-backed circuit since late last summer, with numerous outlets citing the Chilean-born golfer's interests around the Tour Championship. Pereira addressed these rumors by posting a photo of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform on his Instagram account and stated how honored he was to play in the competition. Any member of LIV is not allowed to play in the PGA Tour-run match, indicating—at least for the immediate future—Pereira would remain with the tour.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Check the yardage book: Waialae Country Club for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, site of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, originally was designed by famed golden-era architect Seth Raynor and opened in 1927. After the PGA Tour started its year at the mountainous Kapalua Plantation Course last week, Waialae offers a much flatter test – the course features only about 10 feet of elevation changes – while still providing ocean views to get many of us stuck on the mainland tuning in.
HONOLULU, HI
Popculture

'Tito's Shorties Classic' Round 2: Time, Channel and How to Watch Golf Event

A special golf event is taking place tonight. The second annual Tito's Shorties Classic pitch and putt match will premiere nationally on the Golf Channel and will feature Tito's Shortie's Classic veterans Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs against newcomers Keith Mitchell and Beau Hossler. The event will start at 7 p.m. ET and will include commentary from golf analyst Amanda Balionis Renner and the Bob Does Sports crew.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Sports

Gafford sprains ankle in midst of solid stretch

Washington Wizards’ center Daniel Gafford went down with a lower-body injury with less than five minutes remaining in what became a 132-112 loss for his squad to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. gave some clarity on the injury postgame. “Right ankle sprain,”...
WASHINGTON, DC
