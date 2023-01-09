Vikings' 2023 Opponents Set: Tough Slate Includes Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, Bengals

The Vikings won the division, so they'll play a first-place schedule next season.

The Vikings are going to have their work cut out for them next season.

After winning the NFC North and going 13-4 in Kevin O'Connell's first season as head coach, the Vikings will play a first-place schedule in 2023. With this regular season in the books, their opponents are set.

2023 home opponents

Chiefs

49ers

Chargers

Buccaneers

Saints

Packers

Bears

Lions

2023 away opponents

Eagles

Bengals

Broncos

Raiders

Falcons

Panthers

Packers

Bears

Lions

The rotating divisions the NFC North will face next year are the AFC West and NFC South. In addition to those eight games and six against divisional foes, the Vikings will face the first-place teams from the NFC East (Eagles), NFC West (49ers), and AFC North (Bengals).

It's a tough schedule. The Chiefs and Eagles both went 14-3 this season and will enter the playoffs as the two No. 1 seeds. The 49ers went 13-4, ending the year on a ten-game winning streak. The Bengals, fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, went 12-4. The Chargers went 10-7 and have another one of the dynamite young quarterbacks in the AFC.

It'll be the second consecutive year of the Vikings playing in Philadelphia, after they lost 24-7 on Monday Night Football in Week 2 of this season.

The Raiders, Broncos, Panthers, Falcons, and Saints all won seven games or fewer, not to mention the Bears at 3-14. However, you can make a reasonable case that several of those teams could improve next season.

Because they had nine home games this season, the Vikings will have eight home games and nine road games in 2023.

Going 13-4 again is going to be difficult. But that's a long ways away. For now, the focus is on the Giants, who the Vikings will host at U.S. Bank Stadium in the first round of the playoffs.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.