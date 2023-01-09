ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

What Trio Of Patriots Free Agents Said About Possible Returns

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots could see significant roster turnover this offseason, with multiple key players set to hit free agency. Some of those players were asked about their contract statuses following Sunday afternoon’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris both left no doubt that they’d love to return to New England, while Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater both sounded like players ready to retire.
The Comeback

Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed

Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NESN

Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023

What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
ALABAMA STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Coaching carousel hits Bills with a surprise

In just his first year as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey is drawing attention for a head coach opening. While many expected defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get looks first thanks to his impressive work on defense, it’s Dorsey the first name the Bills get asked about. A surprise without a doubt.
The Johnstonian News

Damar unites a divided country

I couldn’t get enough news about Damar Hamlin, via any medium. I, like many people, I’m sure, tire of the incessant coverage of this incident or that. Not this one. I wasn’t watching the game that Monday night, Jan. 2, and that’s an anomaly. I rarely miss a nationally telecast NFL game, no matter its seeming insignificance. We were out […] The post Damar unites a divided country first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
The Daily Advance

These stats will blow your mind

I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...

