What Trio Of Patriots Free Agents Said About Possible Returns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots could see significant roster turnover this offseason, with multiple key players set to hit free agency. Some of those players were asked about their contract statuses following Sunday afternoon’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris both left no doubt that they’d love to return to New England, while Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater both sounded like players ready to retire.
Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed
Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Bill Belichick After DeAndre Hopkins Report
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly looking to trade superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. So where could DHop be heading next? Given the Patriots' need for a No. 1 wide receiver and Bill Belichick's highly-complimentary opinion of Hopkins, many believe New England could be his ...
Legendary Patriots Star Has Brutally Honest Bill Belichick Comment
Ty Law dropped a bombshell comment about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday. Law, who used to play cornerback for the tea, said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” that Belichick may not command the respect of younger players as he used to. “I will say today’s player ...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Coaching carousel hits Bills with a surprise
In just his first year as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey is drawing attention for a head coach opening. While many expected defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to get looks first thanks to his impressive work on defense, it’s Dorsey the first name the Bills get asked about. A surprise without a doubt.
Patriots have 'done their research' on possible Matt Patricia replacement
The New England Patriots are already looking towards the 2023 season, starting at the offensive play-caller position. Instead of making a legitimate offensive coordinator hire, following the exit of Josh McDaniels, coach Bill Belichick threw an offensive play-calling sheet in former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s hands and went about business as usual.
Look: Rex Ryan's Comment On Bill Belichick Is Going Viral
ESPN's Rex Ryan had plenty of AFC East battles against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots over the years. And after missing the playoffs for a second time in three years since Tom Brady left for Tampa, Ryan thinks Belichick might be getting exposed. Saying on-air: "Give me Tom Brady and ...
NFL coaching rumors: Patriots ‘have done their research’ on Kliff Kingsbury (report)
Coming off a 2022 season where the offense fell below expectations, the New England Patriots could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Early rumblings have linked Bill Belichick to former assistant Bill O’Brien, who’s now at Alabama. However, recent rumors have linked the Patriots to another offensive coach with New England ties.
Robert Kraft expressed his unhappiness about the Patriots' performance in an email to season ticket holders
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in an email to season ticket holders he’s not satisfied with his team’s performance in 2022. The Patriots missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Damar unites a divided country
I couldn’t get enough news about Damar Hamlin, via any medium. I, like many people, I’m sure, tire of the incessant coverage of this incident or that. Not this one. I wasn’t watching the game that Monday night, Jan. 2, and that’s an anomaly. I rarely miss a nationally telecast NFL game, no matter its seeming insignificance. We were out […] The post Damar unites a divided country first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Bills designate Micah Hyde, Jamison Crowder to return from IR
The Buffalo Bills won’t have safety Micah Hyde nor wide receiver Jamison Crowder the lineup against the Miami Dolphins. Beyond that, it’s possible. On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced that both players have been designated to return from injured reserve. That update comes prior to the...
These stats will blow your mind
I wanted to share with you this week a few things I heard recently on the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz podcast. I have mentioned their show a few times in columns, including crediting them with helping me get through a very challenging pandemic. A few of the things I wanted to share were stats, offered by one of their interns. This particular intern is well known for being Regis Philbin’s son-in-law and providing some really mind blowing statistics. ...
