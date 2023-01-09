Read full article on original website
School Closures – January 11, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning. Grace School District 148 and Butte County School District will be closed today due to road and winter conditions. The post School Closures – January 11, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
City of Pocatello offering $2,000 scholarships to 5 high school seniors. Here’s how to apply
POCATELLO – The class of 2023 high school graduating seniors can now apply for Pocatello’s “Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 ($500 per semester) to Idaho State University. The scholarship is meant to push students with difficult circumstances towards their goals in higher education and students who are selected won’t necessarily have a high-grade point average but do know their future can be brightened by taking their education past high school, according to Mayor Brian Blad.
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
Simplot Games return after 2 year break
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two-hiatus due to COVID-19, the 43rd Simplot Games return to Pocatello on February 16-18, 2023, at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. Registration is now open. Athletes and teams can register online. While Simplot Games attracts top high school athletes from across the...
Three East Idaho teams hold top spot in first Girls Basketball Media Polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Thunder Ridge, Shelley and Rockland each lead in their respective polls, the first girls basketball media rankings of the season. The Titans are a perfect 14-0 entering Tuesday's games at the top of 5A. Plus, Shelley leads 4A with a 13-1 record and 10 of 12 first-place votes. In 1AD2, Rockland is 13-3 and in front while trying to defend its state title.
What to do this week in East Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. WednesdayThe Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. ThursdayStar Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m. There will be an open mic at Station Square,...
Why The Towns Around Twin Falls Are Being Extremely Selfish
When it comes to living in Idaho, neighbors are known to be pretty giving. If you need money for charity, they show up and donate their time and money. If you need help moving or have had surgery and need food, neighbors around here will usually go above and beyond to make sure you are taken care of. On Facebook chat pages, you will see communities help one another in a way that is inspiring. It is the way a neighbor is supposed to be, but lately, the towns around Twin Falls, have not been playing nice, and have been downright selfish lately.
Bannock County Assessor to begin Community Assistance Program to help seniors with “circuit breaker”
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bannock County Assessor-Elect Anita Hymas is starting a Community Assistance Program to improve public outreach from the Assessor’s Office. The Community Assistance Program will be a series of public meetings held throughout the County to provide education about various property tax programs and answer questions from the public.
Idaho Falls Fiber installing overhead infrastructure along Lincoln Road
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Crews will be installing overhead fiber infrastructure along Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls during the next couple of days. Contractors for Idaho Falls Fiber began placing the overhead fiber along Lincoln between Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. It is anticipated construction will be completed in the area by Friday, Jan. 13, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Flashback: Remember When Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho?
This could easily be the craziest Southern Idaho story I’ve ever heard. And that is saying something because we have had insane things happen here in recent decades. Flashback: When Dozens Of Big Cats Escaped Ligertown In Southern Idaho. I ran across this story as part of a photo...
3 things to know this morning – January 11, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Court documents released from Lori Vallow-Daybell’s attorneys claim her children were killed while they were at her late brother’s apartment in Rexburg. They also say Lori was in Hawaii when her husband Chad Daybell’s previous wife died, and asks permission for Lori to see her husband before the case goes to trial in April.
Ammon, Idaho, boy undergoes multiple brain and heart surgeries but remains a light to his family
AMMON, Idaho — A little boy has endured some of life's toughest challenges after undergoing multiple brain and heart surgeries. April Judy lives in Ammon and has five kids with her husband, Merrill. Her oldest is 19 years old, and her youngest is Oliver, who is only two and a half years old.
Nurse and her firefighter son provided life-saving CPR to contractor who fell from roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO — A recently retired nurse and her firefighter son are being credited with helping to save the life of a contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction east of Pocatello on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road when the adult male contractor slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. The...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
Gas leak in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak in Idaho Falls resulting from a broken gas line. The Idaho Falls Police Department has the 200 block of 6th Street, from S Emerson Avenue to S Lee Avenue, blocked off to motorists.
Local man agrees to plead guilty to shooting at Pocatello police
POCATELLO—The 27-year-old local man accused of pointing a gun at a woman and then shooting at responding police officers has reached a plea agreement with local prosecutors. Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson, 27, of Pocatello, reached a plea agreement with Bannock County prosecutors in December that involves him pleading guilty to some charges in exchange for the dismissal of others and for prosecutors to cap their prison recommendation, according to court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
Influx in trauma patients forces hospital to postpone scheduled surgeries
POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center was forced to postpone scheduled surgeries Tuesday due to an increase in trauma patients. “Portneuf Medical Center focuses on high quality, safe patient care,” PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating told EastIdahoNews.com in a statement. “Today, we experienced a high volume of patients in need of a high level of care due to multiple traumas in the region.”
SIPH encourages residents to reduce the risk of severe respiratory illness
SIPH recommends the following steps.
Looking back: Woman sees train for first time, family survives head-on collision with horse and barking dog alerts family of fire
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A woman from Salmon City saw her first train while visiting Pocatello with her husband, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican wrote on Jan. 14, 1910.
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
