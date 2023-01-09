Dog that went missing after Miami Gardens shooting reunited with owner; worker at KFC where French Montana ran speaks out

Read full article on original website
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
12 cats found dumped in cages behind dunes near Miami Beach boardwalk
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Twelve cats that were found in awful conditions on a South Florida beach are now getting the care they need. The City of Miami Beach Homeless Outreach Program found four locked crates hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72nd Street in Miami Beach.
WSVN-TV
Dog found with gash, old gunshot wound in NW Miami-Dade expected to live after surgery
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog found with both a knife and an old gunshot wound in Northwest Miami-Dade is expected to live after undergoing emergency surgery. Cellphone video captured the ailing canine out cold on Wednesday night, her wounds stitched up by the medical team at VCA Knowles Snapper Creek Animal Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade.
calleochonews.com
The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit
Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
WSVN-TV
Man involved in fiery crash in Miami bonds out
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have an update on a man involved in a fiery crash in Miami. According to an arrest report from Dec. 11, Miami Police officers responded to an area near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Street, around midnight, following a high-speed crash. Police did not know how...
WSVN-TV
Cats locked in cages discovered near beach
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Homeless Outreach Program found four locked cages hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72 St. in Miami Beach. Three of the cages had 12 cats covered in feces. Four kittens and eight adult cats were rescued and transported to Saving Sage...
Woman arrested for stabbing roommate during argument over missing phone
A South Florida woman has been arrested on an attempted felony murder charge after she stabbed her roommate during an argument over a missing cell phone.
WSVN-TV
Riviera Beach father searching for 11-year-old daughter who vanished from bus stop
RIVIERA BEACH, FLA. – A Florida father is making a passionate plea to bring home his 11-year-old daughter, Jaliyah, who went missing from their Riviera Beach neighborhood. Willis Williams remembers every detail of last Thursday morning, when he dropped Jaliyah off at her school bus stop. “She looked me...
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
Family man, military vet shot outside North Miami Beach home
NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A typically quiet street in North Miami Beach transformed into a crime scene early Sunday morning. "My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident. A tragic incident. He got shot and it's tragic, he's a military man, served his country, did everything," said Troy Robinson Jr. That man is identified by loved ones 67-year-old Eric Ferrer, an army veteran and family man. "He's a people person, always jovial, joking. He's a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy," said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer's stepson. Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family...
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest man accused of placing phone underneath woman’s dress in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of a creepy crime has been arrested. Twenty-seven-year-old Lewis Phillips surrendered to deputies, Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning, Phillips refused to appear before a judge. He is being held without bond because his arrest violated his probation from a previous case. According...
Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
WSVN-TV
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
WSVN-TV
Victim who was shot 3 times at The Licking in Miami Gardens released from hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New details about a mass shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant are coming to light. One of the victims was an innocent bystander. Twenty-five-year-old Carl Leon, according to his attorney Josiah Graham, was at the Licking restaurant to watch a music video that was being filmed.
French Montana Says He's Not Liable For Miami Shooting After Cops Blame Him
French isn't taking the blame for the shooting.
WSVN-TV
2 people rescued after being tossed out of airboat in West Broward
WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble on the water for two women who were on an airboat. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene in the area of mile marker 38 south of Alligator Alley, Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, two people were tossed out of...
WSVN-TV
2 MDPD officers hospitalized after crash off Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade brings down FDOT pole
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash near the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade. MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash under a Turnpike overpass along Quail...
Case Of Missing Palm Beach County Girl Is "Tearing Down" Family
The case of missing 11-year old Jaliyah Williams of Riviera Beach is a custody issue, according to school district police. The girl has been missing since Thursday.
WSVN-TV
12 in custody after at least 25 migrants land on Fort Lauderdale Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities took 12 people into custody after more than two dozen migrants made landfall on Fort Lauderdale Beach. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m.
WSVN-TV
Police still searching for woman missing from Miami Beach since 2002
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have been searching for a now 44-year-old woman who has been missing since 2002. The Florida Department of Law tweeted that Alysha Hanin went missing when she was 24 years old on Jan. 6, 21 years ago. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120...
Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.
