Miami Gardens, FL

Dog that went missing after Miami Gardens shooting reunited with owner; worker at KFC where French Montana ran speaks out

By Franklin White
WSVN-TV
 3 days ago
calleochonews.com

The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit

Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Man involved in fiery crash in Miami bonds out

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have an update on a man involved in a fiery crash in Miami. According to an arrest report from Dec. 11, Miami Police officers responded to an area near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Street, around midnight, following a high-speed crash. Police did not know how...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Cats locked in cages discovered near beach

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Homeless Outreach Program found four locked cages hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72 St. in Miami Beach. Three of the cages had 12 cats covered in feces. Four kittens and eight adult cats were rescued and transported to Saving Sage...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Mario Donevski

After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Family man, military vet shot outside North Miami Beach home

NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A typically quiet street in North Miami Beach transformed into a crime scene early Sunday morning. "My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident. A tragic incident. He got shot and it's tragic, he's a military man, served his country, did everything," said Troy Robinson Jr. That man is identified by loved ones 67-year-old Eric Ferrer, an army veteran and family man. "He's a people person, always jovial, joking. He's a simple guy, you know, a nice guy, a really nice guy," said Troy Robinson Sr., Ferrer's stepson. Robinson Sr. said he was inside the family...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.  
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

