Liquid medicine shortage
South Central Regional Medical Center is hoping to find additional nurses to complement the recent growth at that facility. The University of Southern Mississippi College of Nursing and Health Professionals received a grant in efforts of preparing more practice-ready nurses. Christmas gifts eye safety. Updated: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:28...
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc. The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at...
Moffitt Center earns reaccreditation for another 3 years
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has rewarded the University of Southern Mississippi’s Moffitt Center reaccreditation status. The accreditation demonstrates the university’s dedication to quality patient care and allows the staff to help guide students as they transition into making doctor visits without...
Rawls Springs family in need after house fire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Willie and Elbany Williams were preparing for bed Sunday evening when another family member informed them of the fire. “My daughter came back in and she said, ‘Daddy, y’all get out, the house is on fire,’” said Willie. “I jumped up and gave her the baby, then I woke her (Elbany) up because she was sleeping. We got out the door, and the rest is history.”
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins shares ‘Music is Medicine’ in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Full excitement filled the air at Longleaf Elementary School in Oak Grove Tuesday morning, as Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, returned to her stomping grounds of Lamar County. Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time....
New food truck to serve hot meals at all PRCC campuses
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is giving many of its students a new option to get hot meals on all its campuses. PRCC has partnered with Aladdin Campus Dining to operate a new food truck. It’ll serve hamburgers, chicken tenders, tacos and other foods. It’s hitting...
Former daycare employee arrested, charged for biting toddler in Laurel
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman is behind bars in Jones County after being accused of biting a toddler while in her care at a Laurel daycare center in December. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Haley Rozek, 26, was arrested Monday and has been charged with felony child abuse.
Hattiesburg man located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Donta Berry, 21, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
Fire engulfs abandoned home in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An abandoned home in Jones County was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon. Glade, Powers and Johnson volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Walters Road and Anderson Road. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, the...
2 critically injured after 2-vehicle collision in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered apparent critical injuries after a wreck involving a Nissan Frontier and a gravel truck Wednesday in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and EMServe ambulance service responded to the wreck on Highway 29 S at Augusta Road. According to Ellisville Police Chief...
First ten days of alcohol in Sumrall
The program will focus on supporting the growth and revitalization of existing commercial properties in the area. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the past year has been a historic one for the Friendly City.
Downtown Hattiesburg Association launches 2023 Façade Grant program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association announced a new improvement program for buildings in the Historic Conservation District. The association is launching the 2023 Façade Grant program that will focus on supporting the growth and revitalization of existing commercial properties in the area. “The idea of...
Water supply issues lead to 2-hour fight in Forrest Co. housefire
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Forrest County home suffered significant damage after firefighters battled through water supply issues for almost two hours. The Rawls Spring and North Forrest Volunteer Fire Departments responded to reports of a structure fire on Oak Street in the Rawls Springs Community around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. They were on the scene within 9 minutes of receiving the dispatch call.
LPD releases stats from December grant period
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a pair of federal grants that kept more officers and patrols on the streets, Laurel Police Department crime statistics showed some positive results for the community. According to LPD, 253 tickets, four driving-under-the-influence arrests, four drug arrests and two felony arrests were made in...
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
15 Graves vandalized in Columbia
A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff's Office.
Semi-truck drives off US-11 to miss deer
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported after a semi-truck drove off the highway to miss hitting a deer Monday. According to Sandersville Fire Chief John Bounds, the truck hit the guard rail on a bridge on U.S. Highway 11 trying to miss a deer. The Sandersville Police Department...
FCSO speaks on crime stats for 2022
People interested in donating clothes can drop them off at the Rawls Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
United Way of Southeast Mississippi $100K Payday raffle tickets now available
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt community now has a chance to win $100,000 and a bonus $1,000 Airbnb gift card in a charity raffle. Tickets for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual $100K Payday Raffle are now available for purchase. Anyone who purchases a ticket between now and Feb. 5 will also be entered for a chance to win the Early Bird Airbnb prize.
