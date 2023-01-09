ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Uber driver shot during robbery attempt while waiting for his next ride

HOUSTON - An Uber driver is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday along Westpark Drive and Ocee Street on Houston's West Side. Houston Police said the Uber driver had pulled into a parking lot to wait for his next ride. At...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight

HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

HFD works to extinguish hotel fire in NW Houston, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Crews are working to put out a hotel fire reported in northwest Houston. According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire was taking place in the 12100 block of the Northwest Freeway. The location appears to be an Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Houston.
HOUSTON, TX

