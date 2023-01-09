Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old dies from multiple gunshot wounds after mistakenly dropped off at assisted living facility in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a 17-year-old was found shot to death on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a person down at 11929 West Airport Boulevard around 7 p.m. and found the teenager on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the shooting...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
Click2Houston.com
4 injured, including child, after driver crashes into restaurant in Meyerland, police say
HOUSTON – Four people have been injured, including an 11-year-old child, after police say a driver crashed into a building in the Meyerland area Wednesday afternoon. Houston police responded to the incident around 4:58 p.m. Officers said an elderly driver crashed into the restaurant located at 10100 S Post...
news4sanantonio.com
Uber driver shot during robbery attempt while waiting for his next ride
HOUSTON - An Uber driver is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday along Westpark Drive and Ocee Street on Houston's West Side. Houston Police said the Uber driver had pulled into a parking lot to wait for his next ride. At...
Click2Houston.com
2 in custody after police chase involving possible stolen vehicle near I-610 and SH-288, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been placed in custody after police say they were involved in a chase down SH-288 Wednesday afternoon. According to Houston police, a call about a suspicious vehicle was reported at around 4:35 p.m. at 7575 Office City Dr in the Pecan Park area. Authorities...
Click2Houston.com
Man dead, innocent bystander injured in shooting at convenience store in Houston’s Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed and another man was injured during a shooting at a convenience store in Houston’s Third Ward Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police received reports about a shooting at a liquor store located at 3341...
cw39.com
One dead after shooting at liquor store in Third Ward overnight
HOUSTON (KIAH) One person is dead after a fight at a liquor store in south Houston’s Third Ward. It happened after 7 p.m. last night near Winbern and Tierwester Street. Houston police say the fight involving two men started outside the store and ended inside the liquor store. Police...
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
cw39.com
Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old driving wrong way in custody after leading officers on chase on Southwest Freeway: HPD
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old wrong-way driver is in custody after the teen led officers on a chase on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday, investigators with the Houston Police Department said. Police said the pursuit began on Park Row just before 1 a.m. when HPD officers located a stolen pickup truck...
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
KSAT 12
Woman charged with killing Texas bull rider during jealous rage, police say
A woman has been arrested in Houston months after fatally shooting a popular Texas bull rider in Utah whom she accused of flirting with a friend, according to Salt Lake City police. Lashawn Bagley, 22, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, at...
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Mother of taqueria suspect killed by customer in self-defense speaks out
HOUSTON - In an ominous phone call Thursday morning, hours before the robbery at El Ranchito on South Gessner in southwest Houston that would end his life, 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington promised his mother, Corine Goodman, he would do better. "Thursday morning was the last time he called me. He...
Click2Houston.com
Wanted felon arrested, charged after assaulting deputy investigating disturbance, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man was taken into custody and charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy who responded to a disturbance call, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office. On Jan. 8, deputies responded to the 10800 block of FM 1960 Road W in reference to a disturbance....
Click2Houston.com
$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
Click2Houston.com
HFD works to extinguish hotel fire in NW Houston, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Crews are working to put out a hotel fire reported in northwest Houston. According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire was taking place in the 12100 block of the Northwest Freeway. The location appears to be an Americas Best Value Inn & Suites Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Police searching for man accused of pointing gun at liquor store employee after stealing 2 bottles of alcohol
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say robbed a liquor store and pointed a gun at an employee last month. On Monday, Dec. 19, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a liquor store located in the 900 block of Federal around 6:30 p.m.
Police: Award-winning Texas teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home
A Houston-area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
Comments / 0