news9.com
Couple Accused Of Setting Home On Fire Arrested
Tulsa fire investigators have arrested a couple accused of setting fire to their home and filing an insurance claim on it. According to documents, Charley Marks and his girlfriend, Ageliki Koliastasis, set the home near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road on fire in December of 2022 and left without calling 911.
KSAT 12
9-year-old boy stabbed to death by his 12-year-old sister, police say
TULSA, Okla. – A 12-year-old girl is in custody after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother. “All homicides are tragic, but the 2nd homicide of 2023 in Tulsa shows a definitive societal problem,” Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin tweeted. Police responded to a call for a stabbing just...
KTUL
Man arrested after burglarizing business in north Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after burglarizing a business in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it responded to a burglary call at a business near Pine and Harvard at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The business owner watched on their security cameras as the suspect ransacked the business, stealing money and other items from around the store.
news9.com
Firefighters Help Family Of Man Killed In Tulsa House Fire
Firefighters are helping a woman who lost her husband in a house fire last week. Firefighters at Station No. 17 said when anyone in their community hurts, they hurt. Lt. Jason Smart said it's a small station, tucked into a small community. Nora Legan's husband Ricky died last week after...
KTUL
Tulsa County deputies arrest man accused of stealing copper for second time in a year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County deputies arrested a man accused of stealing copper this week. Deputies say the suspect, Matthew Thomas Sipek, was arrested for the same crime in April of 2022. This time, deputies responded to a burglary call at a wrecking company near South 48th West...
news9.com
Authorities Contain Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex
First responders have an apartment fire under control after smoke was seen pouring out Wednesday morning. Fire crews fought the flames at the Casablanca Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Tulsa firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and they say no one was hurt. The say most of...
Sand Springs family desperate for answers after loved one dies from gunshot wound
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs family is calling for answers after their loved one died from a gunshot wound. Matthew Smith, 18, died just before the new year. His family told FOX23 they want to know what led up to his death. They spoke with FOX23 anonymously because they said they’re worried for their safety.
Police: 12-year-old in custody for stabbing death of brother
A community is mourning the loss of a child who was allegedly murdered by his sister.
news9.com
OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake
Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
abc17news.com
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police. The child is being held in a Tulsa juvenile detention facility, according to a Tulsa Police news release. Officers responded to a stabbing late Thursday night, the release said. When officers arrived,...
KTUL
Man arrested after stealing cigarettes, running from officers on bike, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after he stole cigarettes and assaulted a clerk at a gas station in south Tulsa before fleeing from officers on a bike, police say. TPD says it responded to a convenience store near 71st and Riverside for an...
kggfradio.com
New Details in Osage County Murder Investigation
New information is available about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and Dillan Plank are all in jail and Sheriff Virden said they expect to arrest four to five more people, most of whom are already in prison.
news9.com
Catoosa, Verdigris Fire Departments Stage Helicopter Crash For Training Drill
An Army National Guard helicopter landed in a field by near the Port of Catoosa, just before a call to the Catoosa Fire Department reporting a crash. The Department conducted a training exercise Wednesday, simulating a crash in a remote area, with rough terrain. “We have an area we're familiar...
iheart.com
Alleged Porch Pirate Wearing Women's Underwear As A Mask Arrested
Authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, arrested a man accused of stealing packages from people's doorsteps while wearing a pair of women's underwear as a mask. Unfortunately for Spencer Gougler, the makeshift face covering didn't do much to help conceal his identity. The Tusla Police Department said that a street crimes officer...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several grams of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
Traffic cameras lead to break in cases for Tulsa police
Police in Tulsa are giving credit to a camera system for cases and some of those included homicide.
Pryor Creek police warn drivers after road rage incident
Police are warning drivers to be careful after a woman’s nose was broken during a road rage confrontation in Pryor.
news9.com
Firefighters Battle House Fire In Skiatook
Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 156th St. N. and Peoria in Skiatook on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as smoke and flames covered the property. Right now, authorities aren't sure how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
Second student arrested after threats made at Bartlesville middle school
A student is suspended pending an investigation into threats made to Central Middle School in Bartlesville.
1600kush.com
Teen driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing police
(Cushing, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Payne County for a Carney teenaged truck driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing Police Officer Heather Snow from Main Street and Howerton into Lincoln County while speeding and narrowly missing hitting 19 other vehicles shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
