Broken Arrow, OK

news9.com

Couple Accused Of Setting Home On Fire Arrested

Tulsa fire investigators have arrested a couple accused of setting fire to their home and filing an insurance claim on it. According to documents, Charley Marks and his girlfriend, Ageliki Koliastasis, set the home near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road on fire in December of 2022 and left without calling 911.
TULSA, OK
KSAT 12

9-year-old boy stabbed to death by his 12-year-old sister, police say

TULSA, Okla. – A 12-year-old girl is in custody after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother. “All homicides are tragic, but the 2nd homicide of 2023 in Tulsa shows a definitive societal problem,” Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin tweeted. Police responded to a call for a stabbing just...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after burglarizing business in north Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after burglarizing a business in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it responded to a burglary call at a business near Pine and Harvard at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The business owner watched on their security cameras as the suspect ransacked the business, stealing money and other items from around the store.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Help Family Of Man Killed In Tulsa House Fire

Firefighters are helping a woman who lost her husband in a house fire last week. Firefighters at Station No. 17 said when anyone in their community hurts, they hurt. Lt. Jason Smart said it's a small station, tucked into a small community. Nora Legan's husband Ricky died last week after...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Authorities Contain Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex

First responders have an apartment fire under control after smoke was seen pouring out Wednesday morning. Fire crews fought the flames at the Casablanca Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Tulsa firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out and they say no one was hurt. The say most of...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake

Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
FORT GIBSON, OK
kggfradio.com

New Details in Osage County Murder Investigation

New information is available about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and Dillan Plank are all in jail and Sheriff Virden said they expect to arrest four to five more people, most of whom are already in prison.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
iheart.com

Alleged Porch Pirate Wearing Women's Underwear As A Mask Arrested

Authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, arrested a man accused of stealing packages from people's doorsteps while wearing a pair of women's underwear as a mask. Unfortunately for Spencer Gougler, the makeshift face covering didn't do much to help conceal his identity. The Tusla Police Department said that a street crimes officer...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle House Fire In Skiatook

Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 156th St. N. and Peoria in Skiatook on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as smoke and flames covered the property. Right now, authorities aren't sure how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
SKIATOOK, OK
1600kush.com

Teen driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing police

(Cushing, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Payne County for a Carney teenaged truck driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing Police Officer Heather Snow from Main Street and Howerton into Lincoln County while speeding and narrowly missing hitting 19 other vehicles shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
CUSHING, OK

