High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 21:38:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet, highest in southern San Diego County. A larger, long-period west swell will produce surf of 6 to 8 Friday through Sunday. Local sets of 10-12 feet possible in San Diego County Friday and Saturday. * WHERE...San Diego County and Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and minor beach erosion. Minor coastal flooding of low lying beach areas and parking lots around high tide Friday afternoon and early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide of 3.54 ft at 1210 PM Friday and 4.08 ft at 213 AM Saturday.
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-11 20:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet building to 6 to 10 feet with local sets to 12 feet early Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches, especially southwest and west facing shores. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
High Surf Advisory issued for Rota by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 15:48:00 Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, north-facing reefs Guam and Rota. For the High Rip Current Risk, north- and east-facing reefs of Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM ChST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf is expected to build further along east facing reefs on Friday. The High Surf Advisory may be extended to east facing reefs.
Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...All of Orange County, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, The Inland Empire, and the San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding in and near burn scars, creeks, normally dry stream beds, poorly drained intersections and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm will bring an extended period of moderate to locally heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall rates are likely over the San Bernardino County mountains where flooding and debris flows are most likely tonight through Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
