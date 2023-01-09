Effective: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...All of Orange County, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, The Inland Empire, and the San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding in and near burn scars, creeks, normally dry stream beds, poorly drained intersections and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm will bring an extended period of moderate to locally heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall rates are likely over the San Bernardino County mountains where flooding and debris flows are most likely tonight through Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO