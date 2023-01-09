ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Cowboys could lose key coach

The Denver Broncos are currently looking for a new defensive coordinator, and they may have found their man. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “The Broncos have requested permission to speak with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, the source...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today

Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS DFW

Mattress Mack places $3.1+ million bet on TCU winning National Championship

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas business owner known for making massive sports bets might win some more Monday night.Houston-based furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, lovingly known as Mattress Mack, has placed a nearly $3.1 million bet on the TCU Horned Frogs to win the 2023 College Football National Championship.In a social media post, McIngvale said he made a $1.5 million bet with Draft Kings Sportsbook, a $1.5 million bet with Caesars Sportsbook and a $131,000 bet with Wynn Sportsbook – totaling $3.1 million plus on the Horned Frogs.The Horned Frogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night in Los Angeles for the College Football National Championship title.McIngvale is notorious for placing a large bet on a Texas team – in November, McIngvale won $75 million in cash after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. 
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

5 College Football Coaches Voted TCU Lower Than No. 4

An otherwise spectacular season for TCU ended with a historically lopsided 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Despite Monday's poor showing, the Horned Flogs placed second behind the Bulldogs in the final USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. However, not everyone ...
FORT WORTH, TX

