HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas business owner known for making massive sports bets might win some more Monday night.Houston-based furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, lovingly known as Mattress Mack, has placed a nearly $3.1 million bet on the TCU Horned Frogs to win the 2023 College Football National Championship.In a social media post, McIngvale said he made a $1.5 million bet with Draft Kings Sportsbook, a $1.5 million bet with Caesars Sportsbook and a $131,000 bet with Wynn Sportsbook – totaling $3.1 million plus on the Horned Frogs.The Horned Frogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs Monday night in Los Angeles for the College Football National Championship title.McIngvale is notorious for placing a large bet on a Texas team – in November, McIngvale won $75 million in cash after the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO