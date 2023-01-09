ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

East Chicago man arrested for New Year's Eve shooting on interstate

By Eli Ong
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

GARY, Ind. — A man was arrested in connection to a New Year’s Eve shooting on I-94 on Friday, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said East Chicago resident Alantae Antwan Thornton, 30, was taken into Lake County Courthouse without incident on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to ISP, Thornton was a suspect in an investigation that spanned back to a New Year’s Eve incident where troopers responded to a walk-in gunshot wound victim at Munster Community Hospital.

A preliminary investigation by ISP showed the gunshot wound victim was driven to the hospital after a shooting that took place on I-94 near Burr Street in Gary, Indiana on Dec. 31.

As the investigation continued, detectives discovered the victim had stopped at a gas station on Burr Street when he was confronted by another individual. After a brief conversation, the victim got into his vehicle and began to drive west on I-94 when he saw a black vehicle following him, with the individual who had confronted him at the gas station in the vehicle.

Police said the victim tried to elude the vehicle following him, but the suspect’s vehicle was able to drive up next to him and at that point, a male subject inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting the victim in the upper torso.

In the following stages of the investigation, detectives found a suspect who had been seen with a female at the gas station on Burr Street. Detectives were able to determine the female had a prior relationship with the shooting victim, who was then able to identify both the suspect and the female who were at the gas station.

This led to a warrant being issued for the suspect, who ISP identified as Thornton.

2 women found dead amid wellness check in Northwest Indiana

Thornton has been charged with seven felonies in connection to the New Year’s Eve shooting on the interstate. The charges are as follows:

  • 2 counts of attempted murder – level 1 felony.
  • 2 counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon – level 5 felony.
  • 1 count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury – level 5 felony
  • 2 counts of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon – level 6 felony.

Each count of attempted murder carries with it a 20–40-year sentence if found guilty of the charge in the state of Indiana. Each count of battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury carry penalties of 1-6 years if convicted, while each count of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon carries a six month to 2 1/2-year sentence if convicted.

