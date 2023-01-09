Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
NHL GMS TO ADDRESS GOALIES DISLODGING NETS AT MARCH MEETINGS
The NHL Situation Room apparently took notice of Toronto goaltender Matt Murray fiddling with his net on Sunday night, and it appears as though the league intends to address the issue as a whole, not just Murray. According to Michael Russo - Minnesota Wild correspondent for The Athletic - NHL...
markerzone.com
RICK TOCCHET COULD FIND HIS WAY BACK TO AN NHL BENCH WITH A STRUGGLING CANADIAN FRANCHISE
Former NHLer Rick Tocchet hasn't been behind a bench in the National Hockey League since the 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes. At the conclusion of that campaign, he was let go and shortly after, he joined TNT as an in-studio analyst. The 58-year-old will likely be back to coaching...
markerzone.com
PANTHERS CLAIM FORMER WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPION OFF WAIVERS FROM BUFFALO
Both players that were placed on the waiver wire on Tuesday have found new homes on Wednesday afternoon. First was Jake Leschyshyn, who was claimed by the Rangers from Vegas. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Florida Panthers have claimed defenceman Casey Fitzgerald off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres. Fitzgerald,...
markerzone.com
COYOTES FORWARD DYLAN GUENTHER'S RIGHTS TRADED IN THE WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther is coming off a strong World Junior tournament that saw him score the 'golden goal' in the final against Czechia, giving Canada their second consecutive title. After the tournament, Guenther was sent back to the Coyotes, while Canada's other two NHL players, Brandt Clarke and...
markerzone.com
KLIM KOSTIN CONTINUES TO EARN ADMIRATION OF OILERS FANS, DROPS GLOVES W/ BRENDAN LEMIEUX
Klim Kostin has been a breath of fresh air for Oilers fans since he arrived this fall via trade from the St. Louis Blues. Kostin is playing on a one-year, $750,000 deal, but ask Oilers fans, and they will admit he's playing at a discount. He has just 9 points...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES SAYS RUMOR HE REQUESTED A TRADE ISN'T ENTIRELY TRUE
Ryan Reaves is set to return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since being traded on Tuesday night when the Minnesota Wild visit the New York Rangers. As he gears up for the reunion, he answered a few questions about it, cracking a few jokes but revealing an important tidbit in the process. According to Mollie Walker of the NY Post, Reaves said the rumor that he requested a trade out of New York was not entirely true and that the deal had been in the works for some time.
markerzone.com
TOM WILSON ON WHY HE REFUSED TO THROW DOWN WITH MATHIEU OLIVIER
Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals is never one to back down from a fight it seems, until now. Wilson played his first game of the season Sunday Night after returning from ACL surgery in the offseason. At one point in the game, he got tangled up with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets near the corner, and Olivier clearly wanted to go. Wilson told him no.
markerzone.com
PATRICK KANE'S RECENT INJURY COULD END THE FORWARD'S SEASON, PER REPORT
The Chicago Blackhawks have stood front and center of widespread speculation regarding club legends Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane. Both forwards have reportedly garnered trade interest from teams looking to contend, and both of their contracts expire at the end of this season. According to Elliotte Friedman via the 32...
markerzone.com
INSIDER BELIEVES FLYERS WILL MOVE AT LEAST ONE KEY PLAYER BEFORE THE DEADLINE
The Philadelphia Flyers are in an incredibly unenviable position this season. Their active roster leaves much to be desired, they have virtually no cap space, and they are maxed out at 50 contracts. After this season, the Flyers still have $75.6 million committed, even with James van Riemsdyk's $7M coming...
markerzone.com
PAIR OF CANADIAN TEAMS INTERESTED IN WILD DEFENCEMAN MATT DUMBA
Pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Matt Dumba is no stranger to being named in trade rumours and there's no question that any team in the National Hockey League would like to have him on their blue line. During Tuesday's edition of 'Insider Trading' on TSN, Darren Dreger mentioned that the...
markerzone.com
ALEXIS LAFRENIERE GETS CALLED FOR EMBELLISHMENT
New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere received a penalty on Tuesday night for embellishment, and the general reaction has been split so far. Brandon Duhaime of the Minnesota Wild definitely caught Lafreniere with a stick, which led to the former first-overall pick hitting the deck, but it did look a little bit soft. Both players couldn't believe the fact that they were assessed a penalty, but who was the real culprit here?
markerzone.com
BREAKING - THIRD TEAM SWOOPS IN, REPORTEDLY ACQUIRING SHANE WRIGHT FROM KINGSTON
Although it was previously reported that Shane Wright was headed to the London Knights, it appears as though a third team swooped in to acquire the Kraken prospect from the Kingston Frontenacs. According to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, Shane Wright has been traded to the Windsor Spitfires in exchange...
markerzone.com
23-YEAR-OLD GOLDEN KNIGHTS FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS FOR JANUARY 10TH
After a couple days of inactivity on the waiver wire, Tuesday saw a couple of placements by the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Buffalo Sabres defenceman Casey Fitzgerald and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the AHL.
markerzone.com
SABRES LIKELY TO LOSE 2019 DRAFT PICK AFTER NOT AGREEING TO CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres are likely going to lose their 2019 third round pick Erik Portillo, after failing to come to a contract agreement. According to insider Jeff Marek, Portillo is looking into exploring free agency after his time at the University of Michigan is up. The Sabres are already sitting pretty in net with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi showing signs of being stars in the NHL, so a trade for his rights could also be in the works.
markerzone.com
AN ALL-TIME NHL GREAT MARVELS AT CONNOR MCDAVID'S HIGHLIGHT REEL GOAL AGAINST THE DUCKS
Connor McDavid is up to Connor McDavid things again. In Wednesday night's shellacking of the Anaheim Ducks, the Oilers' captain took up-and-comer Trevor Zegras for a walk for a highlight reel tally:. What a sick joke this guy is. Almost as sick as the fact that McDavid is on pace...
markerzone.com
DANAULT BEATS DOWN PULJUJARVI FOLLOWING HIT ON TEAMMATE (VIDEO)
The LA Kings put a beating on the Edmonton Oilers on the scoreboard Monday night, defeating them 6-3. Phil Danault also decided to put a beating on the Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi following a hit on teammate Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson was skating through the neutral zone when Puljujarvi caught him with...
markerzone.com
OILERS CALL UP CALVIN PICKARD DUE TO AN ABSENCE IN THE CREASE
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Tuesday that they've called up goaltender Calvin Pickard from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. The 30-year-old is back in the NHL due to Stuart Skinner's absence. Skinner flew home to Edmonton following Monday's game against the Kings as his wife is expected to give birth to their first child.
markerzone.com
FANS MAY NOT HAVE TO WAIT LONG BEFORE SEEING CONNOR BEDARD IN A CANADA JERSEY AGAIN
Connor Bedard took the hockey world by storm at the 2023 World Juniors, smashing several records by recording 23 points in seven games, earning MVP honours. The 17-year-old returned to his junior club, the Regina Pats, and in his first game back on Sunday, he had four goals and six points, which included a third period hat-trick.
markerzone.com
AUSTON MATTHEWS TO SIT ON WEDNESDAY, CRITICS BLAME 'LOAD MANAGEMENT' ON CURRENT PLAYOFF FORMAT
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach confirmed that Auston Matthews will sit out of Wednesday's matchup against the Nashville Predators due to a nagging ailment. Naturally, the decision has spawned criticism from some directed at the NHL's current playoff format, and those folks may have a fair argument. The criticism centers around the idea that Keefe's decision to rest Matthews could be classified as 'load management,' a term borrowed from the NBA.
