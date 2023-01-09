ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

markerzone.com

TOM WILSON ON WHY HE REFUSED TO THROW DOWN WITH MATHIEU OLIVIER

Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals is never one to back down from a fight it seems, until now. Wilson played his first game of the season Sunday Night after returning from ACL surgery in the offseason. At one point in the game, he got tangled up with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets near the corner, and Olivier clearly wanted to go. Wilson told him no.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Should the Red Wings buy or sell at the trade deadline?

The Detroit Red Wings seem to have taken a bit of a step forward in their rebuild, as for the first time in several years, they see themselves lingering around a playoff spot at the halfway point of the season. So with the trade deadline approaching, it puts the Red...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

BREAKING - FORMER CONSULTANT SUES NHLPA FOR $100M

Per TSN's Rick Westhead, former NHLPA consultant Richard Rodier filed a $100M lawsuit against the NHL's Players' Association for - basically - manipulating data, which allowed the NHL to pay players less money. Allegedly. Full story:. Westhead writes, "Under the NHL and NHLPA's collective bargaining agreement, players receive 50 per...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
markerzone.com

RYAN REAVES SAYS RUMOR HE REQUESTED A TRADE ISN'T ENTIRELY TRUE

Ryan Reaves is set to return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since being traded on Tuesday night when the Minnesota Wild visit the New York Rangers. As he gears up for the reunion, he answered a few questions about it, cracking a few jokes but revealing an important tidbit in the process. According to Mollie Walker of the NY Post, Reaves said the rumor that he requested a trade out of New York was not entirely true and that the deal had been in the works for some time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Vrana Clears Waivers, Proving Wingers Hold Little Value

This week saw Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman do the unthinkable, placing Czechian sniper Jakub Vrana on waivers, free for any NHL team to pick up. The Red Wings fandom was in shambles for exactly 24 hours as it awaited the inevitable announcement of which team decided to take him off waivers.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Mantha calls healthy scratch a ‘wake-up call’

ARLINGTON, Va. — With the returns of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson on Sunday came a series of roster decisions for the Capitals. They had to open two roster spots, clearing salary cap space and reshuffle a lineup that had produced the NHL’s best record over the last month-plus.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm

The Maple Leafs have been already been connected to some big names on the market like Jakob Chychrun and Ryan O’Reilly. However, there might be another name that could be of great interest to them as the deadline approaches. Daily Faceoffs’ Frank Seravalli recently added Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat

Teams are calling the Canucks about Andrei Kuzmenko but they want to see if they can re-sign him. TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that there hasn’t been any contract talks between the Vancouver Canucks and pending UFA forward Andrei Kuzmenko. The sides are expected to talk in the next month, but teams are already calling the Canucks about him.
WASHINGTON STATE
markerzone.com

AUSTON MATTHEWS TO SIT ON WEDNESDAY, CRITICS BLAME 'LOAD MANAGEMENT' ON CURRENT PLAYOFF FORMAT

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach confirmed that Auston Matthews will sit out of Wednesday's matchup against the Nashville Predators due to a nagging ailment. Naturally, the decision has spawned criticism from some directed at the NHL's current playoff format, and those folks may have a fair argument. The criticism centers around the idea that Keefe's decision to rest Matthews could be classified as 'load management,' a term borrowed from the NBA.
theScore

Seider chips in with 4 assists as Red Wings score 7 in win vs. Jets

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets 7-5

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings' single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted by...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin's 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays agree to deal with 2-time World Series champion

One MLB veteran is going from Northern California to north of the border. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that free agent slugger Brandon Belt has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt will be getting $9.3 million from Toronto, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic adds.... The post Blue Jays agree to deal with 2-time World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

