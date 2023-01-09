Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
TOM WILSON ON WHY HE REFUSED TO THROW DOWN WITH MATHIEU OLIVIER
Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals is never one to back down from a fight it seems, until now. Wilson played his first game of the season Sunday Night after returning from ACL surgery in the offseason. At one point in the game, he got tangled up with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets near the corner, and Olivier clearly wanted to go. Wilson told him no.
Yardbarker
Should the Red Wings buy or sell at the trade deadline?
The Detroit Red Wings seem to have taken a bit of a step forward in their rebuild, as for the first time in several years, they see themselves lingering around a playoff spot at the halfway point of the season. So with the trade deadline approaching, it puts the Red...
markerzone.com
BREAKING - FORMER CONSULTANT SUES NHLPA FOR $100M
Per TSN's Rick Westhead, former NHLPA consultant Richard Rodier filed a $100M lawsuit against the NHL's Players' Association for - basically - manipulating data, which allowed the NHL to pay players less money. Allegedly. Full story:. Westhead writes, "Under the NHL and NHLPA's collective bargaining agreement, players receive 50 per...
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Reunion With Former All-Star Makes Sense For Red Sox After Trevor Story Injury News
The Red Sox need to make a move fast
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES SAYS RUMOR HE REQUESTED A TRADE ISN'T ENTIRELY TRUE
Ryan Reaves is set to return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since being traded on Tuesday night when the Minnesota Wild visit the New York Rangers. As he gears up for the reunion, he answered a few questions about it, cracking a few jokes but revealing an important tidbit in the process. According to Mollie Walker of the NY Post, Reaves said the rumor that he requested a trade out of New York was not entirely true and that the deal had been in the works for some time.
Detroit Red Wings defeat Winnipeg Jets, 7-5: Game thread replay
Detroit Red Wings (16-15-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-13-1) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Vrana Clears Waivers, Proving Wingers Hold Little Value
This week saw Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman do the unthinkable, placing Czechian sniper Jakub Vrana on waivers, free for any NHL team to pick up. The Red Wings fandom was in shambles for exactly 24 hours as it awaited the inevitable announcement of which team decided to take him off waivers.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
NBC Sports
Mantha calls healthy scratch a ‘wake-up call’
ARLINGTON, Va. — With the returns of Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson on Sunday came a series of roster decisions for the Capitals. They had to open two roster spots, clearing salary cap space and reshuffle a lineup that had produced the NHL’s best record over the last month-plus.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm
The Maple Leafs have been already been connected to some big names on the market like Jakob Chychrun and Ryan O’Reilly. However, there might be another name that could be of great interest to them as the deadline approaches. Daily Faceoffs’ Frank Seravalli recently added Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias...
Detroit Red Wings wobbly on defense, but score plenty in 7-5 win over Jets to end skid
Their offense clicked, but defensively the Detroit Red Wings left much to be desired. The Wings scored first and built a lead Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena, but they were resoundingly sloppy against the Winnipeg Jets, squandering a three-goal edge. The Wings ultimately were able to prevail, 7-5, ending a three-game losing streak.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat
Teams are calling the Canucks about Andrei Kuzmenko but they want to see if they can re-sign him. TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that there hasn’t been any contract talks between the Vancouver Canucks and pending UFA forward Andrei Kuzmenko. The sides are expected to talk in the next month, but teams are already calling the Canucks about him.
markerzone.com
AUSTON MATTHEWS TO SIT ON WEDNESDAY, CRITICS BLAME 'LOAD MANAGEMENT' ON CURRENT PLAYOFF FORMAT
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach confirmed that Auston Matthews will sit out of Wednesday's matchup against the Nashville Predators due to a nagging ailment. Naturally, the decision has spawned criticism from some directed at the NHL's current playoff format, and those folks may have a fair argument. The criticism centers around the idea that Keefe's decision to rest Matthews could be classified as 'load management,' a term borrowed from the NBA.
theScore
Seider chips in with 4 assists as Red Wings score 7 in win vs. Jets
DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted...
FOX Sports
FOX Sports
Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin's 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after...
Blue Jays agree to deal with 2-time World Series champion
One MLB veteran is going from Northern California to north of the border. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that free agent slugger Brandon Belt has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Belt will be getting $9.3 million from Toronto, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic adds.... The post Blue Jays agree to deal with 2-time World Series champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
