Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Should the Red Wings buy or sell at the trade deadline?
The Detroit Red Wings seem to have taken a bit of a step forward in their rebuild, as for the first time in several years, they see themselves lingering around a playoff spot at the halfway point of the season. So with the trade deadline approaching, it puts the Red...
Two teams reportedly showing interest in Wild defenseman Matt Dumba
It seems as though Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has been on the trade block for years on end. Now, rumors are once again starting to build up regarding the 2012 seventh overall pick. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on "Insider Trading" that both the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Dumba, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
markerzone.com
RICK TOCCHET COULD FIND HIS WAY BACK TO AN NHL BENCH WITH A STRUGGLING CANADIAN FRANCHISE
Former NHLer Rick Tocchet hasn't been behind a bench in the National Hockey League since the 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes. At the conclusion of that campaign, he was let go and shortly after, he joined TNT as an in-studio analyst. The 58-year-old will likely be back to coaching...
markerzone.com
INSIDER BELIEVES FLYERS WILL MOVE AT LEAST ONE KEY PLAYER BEFORE THE DEADLINE
The Philadelphia Flyers are in an incredibly unenviable position this season. Their active roster leaves much to be desired, they have virtually no cap space, and they are maxed out at 50 contracts. After this season, the Flyers still have $75.6 million committed, even with James van Riemsdyk's $7M coming...
Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets
Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings' single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid.
markerzone.com
BREAKING - FORMER CONSULTANT SUES NHLPA FOR $100M
Per TSN's Rick Westhead, former NHLPA consultant Richard Rodier filed a $100M lawsuit against the NHL's Players' Association for - basically - manipulating data, which allowed the NHL to pay players less money. Allegedly. Full story:. Westhead writes, "Under the NHL and NHLPA's collective bargaining agreement, players receive 50 per...
markerzone.com
COYOTES FORWARD DYLAN GUENTHER'S RIGHTS TRADED IN THE WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther is coming off a strong World Junior tournament that saw him score the 'golden goal' in the final against Czechia, giving Canada their second consecutive title. After the tournament, Guenther was sent back to the Coyotes, while Canada's other two NHL players, Brandt Clarke and...
markerzone.com
ALEXIS LAFRENIERE GETS CALLED FOR EMBELLISHMENT
New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere received a penalty on Tuesday night for embellishment, and the general reaction has been split so far. Brandon Duhaime of the Minnesota Wild definitely caught Lafreniere with a stick, which led to the former first-overall pick hitting the deck, but it did look a little bit soft. Both players couldn't believe the fact that they were assessed a penalty, but who was the real culprit here?
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME HEAD COACHES
The NHL has announced the four head coaches for the 2023 All-Star Game. Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins (32-4-4) Metropolitan Division:. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) Central Division:. Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars (25-11-6) Pacific Division:. Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) Photo Credit:. Montgomery: NHL.com. Brind'Amour: Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via...
markerzone.com
SUBBAN NAMES TWO CANADIAN TEAMS HE WAS SURPRISED THAT DIDN'T WANT TO SIGN HIM
Its been nearly four months since P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the National Hockey League and in an interview recently with the Toronto Sun, the 33-year-old said he was a bit surprised that a pair of Canadian teams, the Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers, didn't want to sign him. Subban added that another contending team, the Carolina Hurricanes, were interested, but nothing came of that.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Need to Prioritize Bunting & Kampf Extensions
There are a total of 13 players on the Toronto Maple Leafs whose contracts are due to expire at the season’s end, which includes four restricted and nine unrestricted free agents. Having said that, not every one of these players should be the team’s priority. Before they can test the open market on July 1, 2023, a handful of the 13 players need to be re-signed.
markerzone.com
DANAULT BEATS DOWN PULJUJARVI FOLLOWING HIT ON TEAMMATE (VIDEO)
The LA Kings put a beating on the Edmonton Oilers on the scoreboard Monday night, defeating them 6-3. Phil Danault also decided to put a beating on the Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi following a hit on teammate Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson was skating through the neutral zone when Puljujarvi caught him with...
FOX Sports
Montreal and Nashville face off for non-conference matchup
Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
FOX Sports
Habs forward Gallagher out 6 weeks with lower-body injury
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens said Wednesday that forward Brendan Gallagher will be out at least six weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher has missed Montreal’s last three games after scoring in a 6-3 road loss against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3. He has missed 16 of Montreal’s 41 games this season after being sidelined most of December.
markerzone.com
AFTER RECENTLY RETURNING FROM INJURY, GALLAGHER ON THE SIDELINES AGAIN FOR WEEKS
A tough break for Brendan Gallagher of the Montreal Canadiens in a year where the team is facing a lot of them. Gallagher recently missed a month of action after an injury suffered near the end of November. He played three games before the team said he was day-to-day again. Now, a long-term injury has been announced.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS ROOKIE ANDREI KUZMENKO DRAWING INTEREST FROM TEAMS AROUND THE NHL
Vancouver Canucks rookie forward Andrei Kuzmenko is enjoying a pretty solid first year in the National Hockey League, after spending the previous eight seasons in the KHL. When Kuzmenko decided to head to North America, he was highly coveted by teams around the NHL, but it was the Canucks who ultimately landed him, signing the 26-year-old to a one-year contract worth $1 million.
markerzone.com
SABRES LIKELY TO LOSE 2019 DRAFT PICK AFTER NOT AGREEING TO CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres are likely going to lose their 2019 third round pick Erik Portillo, after failing to come to a contract agreement. According to insider Jeff Marek, Portillo is looking into exploring free agency after his time at the University of Michigan is up. The Sabres are already sitting pretty in net with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi showing signs of being stars in the NHL, so a trade for his rights could also be in the works.
markerzone.com
23-YEAR-OLD GOLDEN KNIGHTS FORWARD AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS FOR JANUARY 10TH
After a couple days of inactivity on the waiver wire, Tuesday saw a couple of placements by the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, Buffalo Sabres defenceman Casey Fitzgerald and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jake Leschyshyn have been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the AHL.
Blue Jackets-Sabres game postponed in December becomes new season finale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A December game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres has been rescheduled. The NHL announced the game will now be played on April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena, making it the new 2022-23 regular season finale for both teams. The initial December 27 contest was postponed due […]
markerzone.com
RANGERS CLAIM 23-YEAR-OLD FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM VEGAS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Rangers have claimed 23-year-old forward Jake Leschyshyn off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights. Leschyshyn, a native of Raleigh (North Carolina), is in his second season in the National Hockey League with Vegas. In 22 games, he's failed to record any points, has eight penalty minutes and is a minus-seven.
Comments / 0