The Buffalo Sabres are likely going to lose their 2019 third round pick Erik Portillo, after failing to come to a contract agreement. According to insider Jeff Marek, Portillo is looking into exploring free agency after his time at the University of Michigan is up. The Sabres are already sitting pretty in net with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi showing signs of being stars in the NHL, so a trade for his rights could also be in the works.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO