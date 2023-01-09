Read full article on original website
RICK TOCCHET COULD FIND HIS WAY BACK TO AN NHL BENCH WITH A STRUGGLING CANADIAN FRANCHISE
Former NHLer Rick Tocchet hasn't been behind a bench in the National Hockey League since the 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes. At the conclusion of that campaign, he was let go and shortly after, he joined TNT as an in-studio analyst. The 58-year-old will likely be back to coaching...
NHL ANNOUNCES ALL-STAR GAME HEAD COACHES
The NHL has announced the four head coaches for the 2023 All-Star Game. Jim Montgomery, Boston Bruins (32-4-4) Metropolitan Division:. Rod Brind'Amour, Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) Central Division:. Pete DeBoer, Dallas Stars (25-11-6) Pacific Division:. Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) Photo Credit:. Montgomery: NHL.com. Brind'Amour: Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via...
NHL GMS TO ADDRESS GOALIES DISLODGING NETS AT MARCH MEETINGS
The NHL Situation Room apparently took notice of Toronto goaltender Matt Murray fiddling with his net on Sunday night, and it appears as though the league intends to address the issue as a whole, not just Murray. According to Michael Russo - Minnesota Wild correspondent for The Athletic - NHL...
ALEXIS LAFRENIERE GETS CALLED FOR EMBELLISHMENT
New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere received a penalty on Tuesday night for embellishment, and the general reaction has been split so far. Brandon Duhaime of the Minnesota Wild definitely caught Lafreniere with a stick, which led to the former first-overall pick hitting the deck, but it did look a little bit soft. Both players couldn't believe the fact that they were assessed a penalty, but who was the real culprit here?
PAIR OF CANADIAN TEAMS INTERESTED IN WILD DEFENCEMAN MATT DUMBA
Pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Matt Dumba is no stranger to being named in trade rumours and there's no question that any team in the National Hockey League would like to have him on their blue line. During Tuesday's edition of 'Insider Trading' on TSN, Darren Dreger mentioned that the...
RYAN REAVES SAYS RUMOR HE REQUESTED A TRADE ISN'T ENTIRELY TRUE
Ryan Reaves is set to return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since being traded on Tuesday night when the Minnesota Wild visit the New York Rangers. As he gears up for the reunion, he answered a few questions about it, cracking a few jokes but revealing an important tidbit in the process. According to Mollie Walker of the NY Post, Reaves said the rumor that he requested a trade out of New York was not entirely true and that the deal had been in the works for some time.
TOM WILSON ON WHY HE REFUSED TO THROW DOWN WITH MATHIEU OLIVIER
Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals is never one to back down from a fight it seems, until now. Wilson played his first game of the season Sunday Night after returning from ACL surgery in the offseason. At one point in the game, he got tangled up with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets near the corner, and Olivier clearly wanted to go. Wilson told him no.
BREAKING - FORMER CONSULTANT SUES NHLPA FOR $100M
Per TSN's Rick Westhead, former NHLPA consultant Richard Rodier filed a $100M lawsuit against the NHL's Players' Association for - basically - manipulating data, which allowed the NHL to pay players less money. Allegedly. Full story:. Westhead writes, "Under the NHL and NHLPA's collective bargaining agreement, players receive 50 per...
INSIDER BELIEVES FLYERS WILL MOVE AT LEAST ONE KEY PLAYER BEFORE THE DEADLINE
The Philadelphia Flyers are in an incredibly unenviable position this season. Their active roster leaves much to be desired, they have virtually no cap space, and they are maxed out at 50 contracts. After this season, the Flyers still have $75.6 million committed, even with James van Riemsdyk's $7M coming...
NBA Champion Out For Season After Surgery
Last season, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics for the NBA Championship. It was the fourth NBA Championship for the Golden State Warriors since 2015, the most for any team during that time. However, for one player it was his first championship.
BLUE JACKETS REPORTEDLY SET TO SIGN ONE OF THE SHL'S TOP DEFENCEMEN
During an episode of 'Sanny & Svensson', a Swedish podcast, it was revealed that the Columbus Blue Jackets will be signing Brynas IF defenceman Samuel Johannesson, their sixth round pick in 2020. Johannesson, 22, is one of the best defencemen in the Swedish Hockey League this season. In 33 games,...
DANAULT BEATS DOWN PULJUJARVI FOLLOWING HIT ON TEAMMATE (VIDEO)
The LA Kings put a beating on the Edmonton Oilers on the scoreboard Monday night, defeating them 6-3. Phil Danault also decided to put a beating on the Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi following a hit on teammate Viktor Arvidsson. Arvidsson was skating through the neutral zone when Puljujarvi caught him with...
COYOTES FORWARD DYLAN GUENTHER'S RIGHTS TRADED IN THE WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Arizona Coyotes forward Dylan Guenther is coming off a strong World Junior tournament that saw him score the 'golden goal' in the final against Czechia, giving Canada their second consecutive title. After the tournament, Guenther was sent back to the Coyotes, while Canada's other two NHL players, Brandt Clarke and...
SUBBAN NAMES TWO CANADIAN TEAMS HE WAS SURPRISED THAT DIDN'T WANT TO SIGN HIM
Its been nearly four months since P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the National Hockey League and in an interview recently with the Toronto Sun, the 33-year-old said he was a bit surprised that a pair of Canadian teams, the Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers, didn't want to sign him. Subban added that another contending team, the Carolina Hurricanes, were interested, but nothing came of that.
AUSTON MATTHEWS TO SIT ON WEDNESDAY, CRITICS BLAME 'LOAD MANAGEMENT' ON CURRENT PLAYOFF FORMAT
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach confirmed that Auston Matthews will sit out of Wednesday's matchup against the Nashville Predators due to a nagging ailment. Naturally, the decision has spawned criticism from some directed at the NHL's current playoff format, and those folks may have a fair argument. The criticism centers around the idea that Keefe's decision to rest Matthews could be classified as 'load management,' a term borrowed from the NBA.
CANUCKS ROOKIE ANDREI KUZMENKO DRAWING INTEREST FROM TEAMS AROUND THE NHL
Vancouver Canucks rookie forward Andrei Kuzmenko is enjoying a pretty solid first year in the National Hockey League, after spending the previous eight seasons in the KHL. When Kuzmenko decided to head to North America, he was highly coveted by teams around the NHL, but it was the Canucks who ultimately landed him, signing the 26-year-old to a one-year contract worth $1 million.
PREDS GM ON LOSING TOLVANEN: 'THIS COULD BE A MISTAKE ON OUR PART'
Perhaps it's stating the obvious, but there appears to be some regret from the Nashville Predators on letting go of forward Eeli Tolvanen. Tolvanen was put on waivers a few days ago, a move that surprised many. The former 30th overall pick just couldn't seem to get a foothold in the Preds lineup. It was pretty much a guarantee that Tolvanen would be picked up, and he ended up going to Seattle. In his first give games with the Kraken, Tolvanen has 3 goals and 2 assists, and is on a five game point streak. Nashville GM David Poile was asked about Tolvanen's recent success and whether putting him on waivers was the best move.
SABRES LIKELY TO LOSE 2019 DRAFT PICK AFTER NOT AGREEING TO CONTRACT
The Buffalo Sabres are likely going to lose their 2019 third round pick Erik Portillo, after failing to come to a contract agreement. According to insider Jeff Marek, Portillo is looking into exploring free agency after his time at the University of Michigan is up. The Sabres are already sitting pretty in net with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi showing signs of being stars in the NHL, so a trade for his rights could also be in the works.
KLIM KOSTIN CONTINUES TO EARN ADMIRATION OF OILERS FANS, DROPS GLOVES W/ BRENDAN LEMIEUX
Klim Kostin has been a breath of fresh air for Oilers fans since he arrived this fall via trade from the St. Louis Blues. Kostin is playing on a one-year, $750,000 deal, but ask Oilers fans, and they will admit he's playing at a discount. He has just 9 points...
AN ALL-TIME NHL GREAT MARVELS AT CONNOR MCDAVID'S HIGHLIGHT REEL GOAL AGAINST THE DUCKS
Connor McDavid is up to Connor McDavid things again. In Wednesday night's shellacking of the Anaheim Ducks, the Oilers' captain took up-and-comer Trevor Zegras for a walk for a highlight reel tally:. What a sick joke this guy is. Almost as sick as the fact that McDavid is on pace...
