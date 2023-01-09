ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting near University of New Mexico injures two juveniles

By Laila Freeman
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a shooting near Central and University around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. APD says two juvenile males were injured in the shooting.

According to police, one of the victims said he and his friend were walking in an alley near a smoke shop in the area when people inside a black sedan fired shots at them. APD says a handgun was found in the area and one of the juveniles admitted to carrying it, but denied shooting it. The two juveniles were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening wounds according to APD. The incident is under investigation by APD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit.

