Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Roll On; Kane, Toews Trade Talk
David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins went ‘California Dreamin’ and came home with six more points. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins swept the California Triangle with 7-1 rout of the Anaheim Ducks.
Two teams reportedly showing interest in Wild defenseman Matt Dumba
It seems as though Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has been on the trade block for years on end. Now, rumors are once again starting to build up regarding the 2012 seventh overall pick. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on "Insider Trading" that both the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Dumba, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
markerzone.com
INSIDER BELIEVES FLYERS WILL MOVE AT LEAST ONE KEY PLAYER BEFORE THE DEADLINE
The Philadelphia Flyers are in an incredibly unenviable position this season. Their active roster leaves much to be desired, they have virtually no cap space, and they are maxed out at 50 contracts. After this season, the Flyers still have $75.6 million committed, even with James van Riemsdyk's $7M coming...
markerzone.com
RICK TOCCHET COULD FIND HIS WAY BACK TO AN NHL BENCH WITH A STRUGGLING CANADIAN FRANCHISE
Former NHLer Rick Tocchet hasn't been behind a bench in the National Hockey League since the 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes. At the conclusion of that campaign, he was let go and shortly after, he joined TNT as an in-studio analyst. The 58-year-old will likely be back to coaching...
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers have talked to Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun, Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba and with other teams about defencemen
The market for defencemen is starting to heat up and the Edmonton Oilers are in the middle of the conversations. According to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Oilers have been working the phones. They’ve talked with the Arizona Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun. They’ve talked with the Montreal Canadiens about Joel Edmundson and interestingly enough, the Minnesota Wild about Matt Dumba.
markerzone.com
ALEXIS LAFRENIERE GETS CALLED FOR EMBELLISHMENT
New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere received a penalty on Tuesday night for embellishment, and the general reaction has been split so far. Brandon Duhaime of the Minnesota Wild definitely caught Lafreniere with a stick, which led to the former first-overall pick hitting the deck, but it did look a little bit soft. Both players couldn't believe the fact that they were assessed a penalty, but who was the real culprit here?
markerzone.com
BREAKING - FORMER CONSULTANT SUES NHLPA FOR $100M
Per TSN's Rick Westhead, former NHLPA consultant Richard Rodier filed a $100M lawsuit against the NHL's Players' Association for - basically - manipulating data, which allowed the NHL to pay players less money. Allegedly. Full story:. Westhead writes, "Under the NHL and NHLPA's collective bargaining agreement, players receive 50 per...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Making History; Under The Radar Trade Targets
The increasing NHL trade chatter has more names popping up on the NHL trade market. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. The Boston Bruins are re-writing their own and league history books this season. With the hottest goal scorer in the NHL, in David Pastrnak, and currently the best goalie, in Linus Ullmark, can the Bruins surpass the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens record points mark of 134?
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood Clots
One of the biggest tragedies in sports is when players have to retire early for medical concerns. Unfortunately, this has happened to a star player for the Colorado Rockies. In a tweet by Colorado Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck, she shared a life update post from star reliever Scott Oberg. In it Scott Oberg proceeds to state that he has suffered numerous blood clots over his career and this has led to making him incapable of playing baseball.
markerzone.com
MORGAN REILLY CALLS REF A 'F---ING IDIOT' AFTER MISSED HIGH STICK
Being a referee in any sport is a thankless job most of the time. It's unfortunate, but it's part of the gig. Although referees do their best, they are far from perfect and make many mistakes. Officials rarely hear positive feedback for their great calls, but - man, oh man - do they get an earful when they screw up.
Yardbarker
Montgomery Believes Marchand’s ‘Training Camp’ Is Over
Make no mistake, Brad Marchand is back, and like his Boston Bruins teammates, appears to be a man on a mission. After offseason surgery for both of his hips, Brad Marchand missed the first eight games of the 2022-23 regular season. He came back earlier than expected but even Marchand admitted throughout November and December, that his game wasn’t quite where it needed to be. Well, if his play since the Holiday break ended is any indication, Marchand’s game is back and he is producing like the winger who has dominated statistically for much of the last decade.
markerzone.com
JOHN CARLSON HAD TO HAVE HIS EAR REATTACHED AFTER TAKING SLAPSHOT TO THE HEAD
When Capitals' defenseman John Carlson was struck by a Brenden Dillon slapshot, it was enough to cause a collective grimace among spectators. The specifics, however, are a whole other ball game. The Caps let it be known that Carlson is expected to miss most of - if not the rest...
