ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Prince Harry's 'Spare' Ghostwriter Defends Factual Inaccuracies

The popular ghostwriter also quietly penned Andre Agassi's "Open" and Nike founder Phil Knight's "Shoe Dog" The ghostwriter behind Prince Harry's instant bestseller, "Spare," is defending the book amid accusations of various factual inaccuracies. Interestingly, while J.R. Moehringer came out in defense of the memoir genre as a form of...
smithmountainlake.com

CNN reporters describe seeing Lisa Marie Presley days before death

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of late Elvis Presley, has died, her mother confirmed in a statement. She was 54-years-old. CNN's Chloe Melas and Stephanie Elam share their perspective after seeing her at the Golden Globes just days earlier.
toofab.com

Alison Brie Drunkenly Wanted Dave Franco to Know: 'Arum-Aiding the Knifest'

"I'm just saying it's Doug-way to proo-penographer-croup at the race-drah" Dave Franco and Alison Brie are feeling nostalgic about their early days of dating. The couple, who have been married going on six years, shared a cute moment to Instagram from their courtship ahead of the trailer release for their new movie "Somebody I Used to Know."
The Guardian

Bank of Dave review – underdog story of an everyman v Eton poshos

Here is the latest film to roll off the production line of cheerful warming British underdog comedies. As originally showcased in a 2012 Channel 4 series, it is the true story of how self-made Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick took on London’s elite banking institutions to get a licence to open his own bank serving the local community. More accurately, this film is a heavily fictionalised version of that story, slickly packaged into a familiar formula by the team behind Fisherman’s Friends.
toofab.com

11 Stars Reveal Their True Thoughts on Cancel Culture

"I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you." Cancel culture has become incredibly prevalent in today’s society and everywhere you turn, it seems as though another person is being canceled. While it has been argued that cancel culture was originally intended to hold people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy