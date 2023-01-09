ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Biden’s visit to El Paso, border comes against complex, changing immigration backdrop

By Dave Burge
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jUV89_0k7yP07d00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – President Joe Biden is making his first trip to El Paso and the border since taking office — against the backdrop of an evolving and complex immigration situation.

The president is expected to land at 12:45 p.m. Sunday and is scheduled to stay here for about three hours.

The trip comes as the president is traveling to Mexico to meet with leaders of Mexico and Canada.

One of the primary topics of conversation during the visit to Mexico City will be immigration, said Richard Pineda, director of the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies at UTEP.

“That is significant he is using El Paso as a launching point, both literally and figuratively, for this conversation in Mexico,” Pineda told KTSM.

Biden’s visit also comes after Mayor Oscar Leeser issued an emergency declaration Dec. 17 with the border facing uncertainty over Title 42 and its future. The Supreme Court has since ruled to keep the pandemic-era health order in place possibly through June, until it can make a more thorough examination of the issue.

Title 42 has been used for more than two years to quickly turn away migrants, including those seeking asylum.

Biden will be visiting a slightly less chaotic border since Leeser issued his emergency declaration last month.

As of Thursday, border agents were reporting about 800 daily migrant apprehensions compared to 2,400 daily encounters in mid-December.

Leeser, when issuing his declaration, estimated that the Borderland area could see up to 6,000 migrant crossings daily if Title 42 is eliminated.

“The second and most glaring (impact) for residents of the Borderland is the situation that has unfolded the last several weeks in the race to end and now the delay Title 42,” Pineda told KTSM. “This has put stress on the efforts to minimize undocumented immigration into the United States.

“It has also shined a spotlight on Title 42 and the way it has affected asylum seekers,” Pineda continued.

Last week, the president unveiled a new online procedure for migrants to apply for asylum.

Migrant advocates have criticized the new procedure and have called on the president to meet with migrants themselves during his visit.

Saturday, the Border Network for Human Rights held a rally and march, ahead of the president’s visit, to call for more humane treatment of migrants.

Republicans and other critics of the administration say that the trip is nothing but a photo opportunity.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News: “All he’s going to do down there is rearrange the chairs on the deck of the Titanic. He’s not going to achieve any solutions that will make the border safer, more secure or stop illegal immigration.”

Irene Armendariz-Jackson, a Republican who ran against incumbent U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, and lost the last two election cycles, is hosting a protest to the president’s visit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating with DOJ

The White House is working with the Justice Department as it reviews classified documents from when President Biden served as vice president that were found in a private office last fall. Attorneys for Biden discovered the documents in November and notified the National Archives, Richard Sauber, special counsel to Biden, said in a statement. The […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

CBP seizes $154K worth of cocaine at Brownsville bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-year-old woman was stopped at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge with about $150,000 worth of cocaine, U.S. Customs, and Border Protection officers announced Tuesday. The load of alleged cocaine was intercepted Saturday at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old Brownsville resident attempted to enter into the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after reported ‘officer-involved shooting’ in Guymon on Monday

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released information regarding an apparent “officer-involved shooting” in Guymon on Monday evening. According to a post made on the bureau’s Facebook page, the Guymon Police Department requested assistance from the bureau after a reported officer-involved shooting Monday evening in the 2700 block of […]
GUYMON, OK
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday. Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight. The district said it acted quickly to discipline […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Shelter operators fear they won’t have space for expelled Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez shelters operators are worried about a possible spike in expulsions of Haitians, Nicaraguans and Cubans who try to skirt the U.S. government’s new remote asylum application program. The Department of Homeland Security on January 6 began requiring citizens from those countries to secure an American sponsor, complete an online […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions

The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public sooner […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

GOP Intelligence chair asks for damage assessment from Biden records

Incoming House Intelligence Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) is calling for a damage assessment into the potential fallout from the mishandling of classified records after documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president were discovered at a center bearing his name. The roughly 10 documents were discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global […]
WASHINGTON, DC
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy