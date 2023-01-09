Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators

COHASSET, Mass. (DC News Now) — The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He’s being charged with misleading a police investigation.

It’s been exactly one week since 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her house near Boston.

Police say she was trying to get back to D.C. for a work emergency but no one has heard from her since.

Massachusetts State Police suspended a ground search for Walshe on Saturday but investigators are still trying to find her.

She was last seen early on New Year’s Day but not reported missing until Wednesday, Jan. 4 by her employer in D.C. and her husband.

“Her husband has been fully cooperative. Her family has been cooperative. She has family that lives outside of the country,” said Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley on Friday.

But Sunday, the local district attorney in Massachusetts announced her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe was arrested for misleading police.

“We automatically feel that she’s in danger by the mere fact that she’s missing,” Quigley said. “Other than that, there’s no evidence to support anything illegal.”

Ana Walshe lives with her husband and three kids in Cohasset, Massachusetts near Boston, but during the week, Quigley says she works in D.C.

“It’s been reported that she was called to D.C. to handle some type of emergency at one of the properties that she manages. That’s why she was attempting to go to D.C. early,” Quigley said.

Cohasset police say it was reported she took a rideshare to Logan Airport in Boston around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day but there’s no record she got into a rideshare car.

Further, police say there was no record she boarded her flight that was supposed to go to Reagan National Airport.

Three days after she was last seen and finally reported missing, D.C. police went to her townhouse in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of D.C. Police say she wasn’t there and nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

“It’s very difficult as you know nowadays not to leave an electronic footprint or some type of footprint which are your debit cards or your credit cards and none of these things have been active since the first of the year,” Quigley said.

Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned on Monday morning in district court in Massachusetts.

