ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators

By Daniel Hamburg
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

COHASSET, Mass. (DC News Now) — The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He’s being charged with misleading a police investigation.

It’s been exactly one week since 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her house near Boston.

Police say she was trying to get back to D.C. for a work emergency but no one has heard from her since.

Massachusetts State Police suspended a ground search for Walshe on Saturday but investigators are still trying to find her.

She was last seen early on New Year’s Day but not reported missing until Wednesday, Jan. 4 by her employer in D.C. and her husband.

“Her husband has been fully cooperative. Her family has been cooperative. She has family that lives outside of the country,” said Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley on Friday.

But Sunday, the local district attorney in Massachusetts announced her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe was arrested for misleading police.

“We automatically feel that she’s in danger by the mere fact that she’s missing,” Quigley said. “Other than that, there’s no evidence to support anything illegal.”

Ana Walshe lives with her husband and three kids in Cohasset, Massachusetts near Boston, but during the week, Quigley says she works in D.C.

“It’s been reported that she was called to D.C. to handle some type of emergency at one of the properties that she manages. That’s why she was attempting to go to D.C. early,” Quigley said.

Cohasset police say it was reported she took a rideshare to Logan Airport in Boston around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day but there’s no record she got into a rideshare car.

Further, police say there was no record she boarded her flight that was supposed to go to Reagan National Airport.

Three days after she was last seen and finally reported missing, D.C. police went to her townhouse in the Friendship Heights neighborhood of D.C. Police say she wasn’t there and nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

“It’s very difficult as you know nowadays not to leave an electronic footprint or some type of footprint which are your debit cards or your credit cards and none of these things have been active since the first of the year,” Quigley said.

Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned on Monday morning in district court in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Here's what we know in case of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe

Law enforcement officers in Massachusetts are continuing to search for Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three from Cohasset who was reported missing last week. A week after she was last seen, Walshe's husband, Brian, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation. Here is what is known...
COHASSET, MA
Daily Voice

DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death

The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An attempted armed robbery left a victim shot in Southeast, D.C., and police are asking for help identifying the vehicle involved. This incident happened early Sunday morning on the 200 Block of Tingey Street. Shortly after 4 am, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed a handgun and attempted to rob the victim. During this attempt, the suspect shot the victim and left the scene in a 4 door gray sedan. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and current condition of the victim are unknown The post Botched Armed Robbery Leads To Shooting In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

3 hurt after stabbing inside Silver Spring McDonald’s

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said two men were stabbed inside a McDonald’s in Silver Spring Tuesday morning. A third person who was hurt left the restaurant, located at 8407 Colesville Rd., but but returned. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. and that all three […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WCVB

SUV with shot out windows found outside Boston hospital

BOSTON — A sports utility vehicle with shot out windows was found early Wednesday outside Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Several gunshots were fired at 1:40 a.m. on Valentine Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A damaged BMW SUV was then found...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old

CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
BEDFORD, NH
fox5dc.com

Recent violent crimes in Silver Spring have residents concerned

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A recent crime wave has residents in Downtown Silver Spring on edge. Montgomery County police made an arrest in the McDonald's stabbing that happened Tuesday morning on Wayne Avenue, but the uptick in violent crime in and around the area is concerning for residents. FOX 5...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Washington Examiner

Assault and resisting arrest charges dropped against DC climate activist

The charges against a Washington, D.C., climate activist have been dropped after he was arrested in October on claims that he assaulted police officers. Kevin Cramer, 27, of Arlington, Virginia, was charged in the district's Superior Court "on three counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of resisting arrest," per the Washington Post. The charges were then dropped by prosecutors on Jan. 9, according to court documents.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Road to recovery: What can Baltimore learn from Boston's crime fight?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The new year began with more young lives lost to Baltimore's seemingly never-ending crime crisis. But more than 400 miles away, another city with a previously similar problem, demonstrated the effectiveness of a potential solution. Boston around 1990 -- was not too dissimilar from Baltimore now,...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy