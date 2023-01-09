ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Comments / 2

William Thorstad
3d ago

This new law about having to change lanes to get around a bicycle is so screwed. Who the hell thought this a grand fix to the accidents that happen to riders. #1) My experience has taught me, bicyclists have an entitled attitude about their presence on a road made for motorized vehicles. #2) Although drivers are taught to drive defensively, I find a high % of cyclists pay no attn to their surroundings.... running red lights, stop signs etc, and basically ignoring the rules of the road. I don't like handing cyclists more leeway in this dept. Big mistake. Believe it is basically an unenforceable law and most likely will cause more accidents. Also, the new allowances for motorized bikes are beyond ridiculous. Good luck with your newfound liberties of the road cyclists.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Woman found dead in recycling truck in Northern California

Police are investigating Monday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California.The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department.Trucks deliver loads of recycling to the center from around the coastal region."Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said in a statement.It's not clear how the unidentified woman ended up in the truck, if she was dead when she was picked up or if she was the victim of foul play or an accident.SF Gate reported that the body was found in a truck owned by Recology, a waste management company, which operates in California, Oregon and Washington. An autopsy is planned, SF Gate reported.The gruesome discovery comes about three months after a woman's body was found in a donation bin in Newhall, California.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coast News

Truck overturns on I-15

ESCONDIDO — Caltrans traffic cameras show the scene of a a big rig, hauling cars on a trailer, that overturned on southbound Interstate 15 near Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido shortly before 2 p.m. Jan. 10. The accident left four lanes blocked, according to Caltrans and the California Highway...
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

The disappearance of Maya Millete | 2-year timeline

Chula Vista mother May "Maya" Millete was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021 and her husband Larry was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021. Here's what we know after more than 2 years. Since January 2021, the disappearance of Chula Vista mother Maya Millete has been under investigation by authorities and the subject of local and national news. The Chula Vista Police Department and multiple federal agencies, including the FBI, have looked into her disappearance for more than 2 years. Her family, friends and community members have also turned out for numerous searches, rallies and vigils throughout San Diego County.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California reservoirs filling quickly from storms

Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

La Mesa boy hospitalized due to baby formula shortage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A majority of San Diego markets have baby formula in stock, but only one will work for Mindy Rubio’s son. “It’s called Enfagrow: toddler formula, natural milk flavor,” Mindy Rubio said. Four-year-old Grayson Rubio has an avoidant restrictive eating disorder that prevents...
LA MESA, CA
sjvsun.com

Valadao rolls out sweeping overhaul of Calif. water policy

A comprehensive overhaul of water policy affecting the San Joaquin Valley is back on the table, courtesy of Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford). Valadao initially introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act last September and is bringing it back, this time with a Republican-controlled House. The entire California Republican delegation joined Valadao as co-sponsors on the bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thevistapress.com

Top 10 Failures of Governor Newsom As Second Term Begins

Sacramento, CA -With the inauguration of Governor Gavin Newsom’s second term to take place this morning, the California Senate Republican Caucus shares a list of the governor’s top 10 failures that have impacted families under his dismal leadership. Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) released the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

NOAA predicts California storm could cost $1B

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A climatologist with The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting that the ongoing storms in California will likely be the first billion-dollar storm of 2023 in the United States. “The size of California, so many assets that are vulnerable near the coast, large populations, large...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy