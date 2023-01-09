Read full article on original website
KFVS12
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men's basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute.
KFVS12
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is drawing attention. The boat has been anchored in the same location for several weeks. The engine has been removed and the cabin closed. The mast has been removed and tied to the rails to...
KFVS12
Latest update of Williamson Co. drive by shootings
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people face charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in southern Ill. One of those suspects is a juvenile charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said juveniles who are unlawfully using firearms isn’t just a local issue,...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police looking for theft suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a theft. According to police, the man is wanted in connection with a theft that was reported on January 9 by a business in the 200 block of S. Kingshighway. They said some clothing items were stolen from the business.
kbsi23.com
Raising awareness about human trafficking
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Last week we reported on a 15-year-old being rescued from human trafficking in McCracken County, Ky. From there we did some investigating to find out how to stay aware of human trafficking. I spoke with the Missouri State Highway Patrol which says the threat...
KFVS12
Ill. lawmakers tackling ongoing problem of school bus driver shortage
Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot.
KFVS12
Top leaders in Ill. take oath of office Monday
New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Marijuana Tax
Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. A Missouri bill looks to provide free meals to students.
KFVS12
Groundbreaking held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center. Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus. RAW VIDEO: Groundbreaking for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan....
KFVS12
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
KFVS12
Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale
Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care.
kbsi23.com
1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
KFVS12
2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus
One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
KFVS12
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, on Tuesday, January 10, just before 10:30 a.m., officers found a vehicle that had been reported stolen from an area McDonald’s.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State campuses, offices to reopen Tues. after water outage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University closed its offices and campuses for the rest of Monday, January 9 due to a water outage. According to the university, its offices and campuses will operate on regular business hours Tuesday, January 10 after the campus-wide water outage. They said...
KFVS12
Some southern Ill. sheriffs at odds with Gov. Pritzker over state’s new gun law
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Some southern Illinois sheriffs are at odds with Governor JB Pritzker over the state’s new gun law. On Wednesday afternoon, January 11, sheriffs in Massac and Jefferson County took to social media to call the Protect Illinois Communities Act unconstitutional. The legislation signed by the...
KFVS12
Arlington, Ky. arrested on drug-related charges
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill. A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations. Marshall County Schools closed for pipe repairs.
KFVS12
Egg prices on the rise amidst shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The price of eggs continues to affect people in the Heartland. “I think it’s ridiculous,” one shopper told us. “You used to be able to get a regular dozen of eggs for less than two bucks, now the average price is four dollars and something.”
kbsi23.com
Capaha Park dredging project drawing to a close
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The dredging project in Capaha Park is coming to an end in Cape Girardeau. The park’s pond has been undergoing renovations since 2022, and with the last rainfall has started rebuilding its water supply. “Things are going pretty good, weather has been actually pretty decent...
