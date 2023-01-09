CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”

