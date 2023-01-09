ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

School threat investigation Perry County Mo.

The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland. The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Building biographical exhibits and historic preservation | Heartland Heritage 1/11/23. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today we're discussing how and why...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Latest update of Williamson Co. drive by shootings

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people face charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in southern Ill. One of those suspects is a juvenile charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said juveniles who are unlawfully using firearms isn’t just a local issue,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police looking for theft suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a suspect in a theft. According to police, the man is wanted in connection with a theft that was reported on January 9 by a business in the 200 block of S. Kingshighway. They said some clothing items were stolen from the business.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Raising awareness about human trafficking

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Last week we reported on a 15-year-old being rescued from human trafficking in McCracken County, Ky. From there we did some investigating to find out how to stay aware of human trafficking. I spoke with the Missouri State Highway Patrol which says the threat...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Top leaders in Ill. take oath of office Monday

Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Marijuana Tax

Perry County, Mo. leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. A Missouri bill looks to provide free meals to students. Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Groundbreaking held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center

County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center. Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus. RAW VIDEO: Groundbreaking for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan....
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Shootings at Arbor District in Carbondale

Leaders in Carbondale have approved a change they say would protect people walking in and out of abortion clinics. During the last day of their lame-duck session, Illinois lawmakers approved a measure that would secure access to reproductive and gender-affirming health care. Pritzker signs assault weapons ban. Updated: 2 hours...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

1 injured after semi turns on side in ditch near Benton, MO

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A semi tuned on its side into a ditch off Interstate 55 just before the Benton exit headed south. It happened at the 82.4 mile marker two miles north of Benton. Jerry L. Oliver 66, of Houston, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightline Cascadia when...
BENTON, MO
KFVS12

2 injured in crash involving Jackson school bus

One person was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 20.8 involving a commercial vehicle and passenger car in Pemiscot County. Former handler reunited with K-9 in Scott County, Mo. Updated: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST. KFVS M-F 5-530p Recurring Syncbak Primary. Rust College...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Arlington, Ky. arrested on drug-related charges

County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill. A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations. Marshall County Schools closed for pipe repairs. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
ARLINGTON, KY
KFVS12

Egg prices on the rise amidst shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The price of eggs continues to affect people in the Heartland. “I think it’s ridiculous,” one shopper told us. “You used to be able to get a regular dozen of eggs for less than two bucks, now the average price is four dollars and something.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Capaha Park dredging project drawing to a close

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The dredging project in Capaha Park is coming to an end in Cape Girardeau. The park’s pond has been undergoing renovations since 2022, and with the last rainfall has started rebuilding its water supply. “Things are going pretty good, weather has been actually pretty decent...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

