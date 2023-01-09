ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Former Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut transfers to LSU

By Mario Sacco
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 3 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Former Syracuse standout defensive back Duce Chestnut announced on social media Sunday that he’s transferring to LSU.

Chestnut started all 24 games in his Syracuse career. The Camden, New Jersey native registered 40 tackles and an interception this past season. As a freshman, Chestnut was named a freshman All-American.

He becomes the second Syracuse player to transfer to a power-five school following the season. Ja’Had Carter committed to Ohio State last week.

