ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Goffin beats big-serving Bublik in Auckland

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQzo7_0k7yNv7p00

Belgium’s David Goffin has ousted fifth-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the ASB Tennis Classic in a match which produced an engrossing clash of styles.

Goffin, a baseliner who won his seventh ATP singles title last year on clay in Marrakech, used touch and placement to move his bigger opponent around the court.

Bublik, ranked 38, 17 places ahead of Goffin, deployed a powerful serve which often clocked in around 220khm (136mph). But Goffin broke him four times, including at match point in the 10th game of the second set.

His ground strokes were crisp and he often worked Bublik wide out on the backhand side to open the court before hitting a winner down the line.

“His service pressure is just amazing, like 220 (kmh) all the time, close to the line,” Goffin said. “So I’m very pleased with the way I returned.

“I broke him three or four times. It was not easy, especially in the second when he started to hit the ball and be more aggressive to be a break down. To finish with a break at 6-4, I’m very happy.”

Goffin first broke Bublik for 4-3 in the first set, finishing the game with an neatly-placed inside-out forehand into an open court.

Bublik then broke Goffin in the third game of the second set but Goffin broke back to level the set at 3-3. Goffin went up 5-3 with another break and served for the set but Bublik gave himself two break points and converted the second.

Bublik was 30-0 up at the start of the 10th game but Goffin fought back to break again and take the match in 1 hour, 13 seconds.

“He started to hit the ball really well and he’s very dangerous when he’s relaxed and 3-1 up,” Goffin said. “That was a crucial game (at 3-3) to win the match.”

Goffin believes he took some momentum out of the recent United Cup in Australia, though Belgium didn’t fare well at the tournament.

“I had two very tough matches playing for my country,” he said. “It was not easy. I played some good matches there and I think I’m ready for this tournament. It’s a good start with a first win here and I’m happy, so let’s keep it rolling.”

Earlier, Constant Lestienne of France beat Pedro Cachin of Argentina 6-1, 6-3.

Richard Gasquet beat New Zealand wild card Kiranpal Pannu 6-3, 6-1 and American Jensen Brooksby beat Fabio Fognini 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-3.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Kvitova beats Rybakina as Wimbledon champs clash in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Petra Kvitova issued a reminder of her ability ahead of the Australian Open when she beat Elena Rybakina on Monday in a clash of Wimbledon champions at the Adelaide International. The 32-year-old Kvitova, who won at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, relied...
tennismajors.com

Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires

American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
tennisuptodate.com

Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
Yardbarker

"Naomi is not Serena" - Patrick McEnroe on Osaka missing events

The news of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has sent shockwaves through the tennis world and sparked discussions about her dedication to the sport. Osaka, who is currently ranked no. 47 in the world, has not played a match since September 2022, when she withdrew from her second-round match at the Tokyo Open. Many have questioned whether Osaka is taking her career as a professional tennis player seriously, with some speculating that she may be focusing on other activities outside of the sport.
The Associated Press

Nadal, Swiatek seeded 1st in singles at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men’s seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday’s draw for the Australian Open. Alcaraz withdrew from this year’s first Grand Slam tournament...
tennismajors.com

Auckland Open: Gasquet scores 590th career win to reach quarter-finals

French veteran Richard Gasquet advanced to the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open by beating Portuguese lucky loser João Sousa 7-6 (2), 6-2 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Wednesday. This was Gasquet’s 590th career win at the ATP level. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the...
atptour.com

Korda Dishes On Djokovic Battle, Coach Stepanek & Goals For 2023

Before the Adelaide International 1 final, multiple photos of a young Sebastian Korda with Novak Djokovic went viral. Ahead of the match, former World No. 1 Djokovic had high praise for the 22-year-old American. “[He is] one of the players that has kind of the cleanest striking technique that you...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
tennisuptodate.com

Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz

Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
atptour.com

Norrie Holds Off Lehecka, Djere Stuns Ruud In Auckland

Brooksby, Goffin, Gasquet also advance in rainy New Zealand capital. Cameron Norrie maintained his unbeaten start to the 2023 season on Wednesday at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where the second-seeded Briton fended off a stiff second-round challenge from Czech rising star Jiri Lehecka to reach the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3 victory.
tennismajors.com

Auckland Open: Norrie defeats Lehecka to reach the quarter finals

Second seed Cameron Norrie won against Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 to move into the last 8 of the Auckland Open at the ASB Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Norrie, ranked No 12, will face Marcos Giron next. In the previous round of the Auckland tournament, Lehecka, ranked...
tennisuptodate.com

Fognini mocks 'next generation' after net-cord controversy with Brooksby during ASB Classic

Fabio Fognini mocked the 'new generation' after a dispute with Jenson Brooksby in Auckland when the American refused to apologize for hitting the net cord. Brooksby and Fognini were in a close battle at the ASB Classic in Auckland and a very crucial thing happened in the final set. Fognini was up 2-0 facing a break point and Brooksby hit the net cord to win the point and break back. The players exchanged words because Fognini felt like he was owed an apology which Brooksby refused to give.
The Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Nadal defends title, Djokovic returns

Top men to watch at the Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne Park on Monday morning (Sunday night EST):. Grand Slam Titles: 22 — Australian Open (2: 2009, 2022), French Open (14: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), U.S. Open (4: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
123K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy